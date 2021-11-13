Live Game Day Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs Arkansas

Tigers look to get Ed Orgeron one more home SEC win in Death Valley against Razorbacks

Pregame

Will be interesting to watch if the Johnson-Nussmeier substitution in the first half will be on a series basis or by quarter. Just a guess, each gets two series and then maybe switch off the rest of the half.

Garrett Dellinger, Marlon Martinez announced as the projected starting guards for tonight's game.

LSU enters its SEC home finale with all eyes on quarterbacks Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier. The two young quarterbacks will receive equal reps in the first half and whoever plays better will carry the Tigers the rest of the way.

If it's Nussmeier who plays most of the game, he'll have the inside track to start the remaining two games on offense and provides an interesting spark to this group.

“What Garrett does well is his instincts,” Orgeron said. “He’s quick with the ball, he’s a gunslinger now. He’s going to take chances, he’s going to roll out. He wants to make plays, just like Max, they’re both competitive… Garrett’s loose and will take chances which is good if it works.”

LSU of course must win two of its final three games in order to become bowl eligible, a tall task for a team that's as depleted as the Tigers. This week it was learned that the purple and gold will be without starting guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines this week. Marlon Martinez and Garrett Dellinger will take over in their spots, with potentially even Kardell Thomas receiving some snaps.

The defense will be getting Cordale Flott back at cornerback, a much needed pickup for a secondary that held up well against Alabama. But for the Tigers, the focus will be on stopping the rushing attack as Arkansas leads the SEC in rushing with four players rushing for over 400 yards this season.

LSU captains for this game is Jack Mashburn, Jaray Jenkins, Jontre Kirklin, Neil Farrell and Soni Fonua.