Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Live Game Day Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs Arkansas

    Tigers look to get Ed Orgeron one more home SEC win in Death Valley against Razorbacks
    Author:

    Pregame

    Will be interesting to watch if the Johnson-Nussmeier substitution in the first half will be on a series basis or by quarter. Just a guess, each gets two series and then maybe switch off the rest of the half. 

    Garrett Dellinger, Marlon Martinez announced as the projected starting guards for tonight's game. 

    LSU enters its SEC home finale with all eyes on quarterbacks Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier. The two young quarterbacks will receive equal reps in the first half and whoever plays better will carry the Tigers the rest of the way. 

    Read More

    If it's Nussmeier who plays most of the game, he'll have the inside track to start the remaining two games on offense and provides an interesting spark to this group. 

    “What Garrett does well is his instincts,” Orgeron said. “He’s quick with the ball, he’s a gunslinger now. He’s going to take chances, he’s going to roll out. He wants to make plays, just like Max, they’re both competitive… Garrett’s loose and will take chances which is good if it works.”

    LSU of course must win two of its final three games in order to become bowl eligible, a tall task for a team that's as depleted as the Tigers. This week it was learned that the purple and gold will be without starting guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines this week. Marlon Martinez and Garrett Dellinger will take over in their spots, with potentially even Kardell Thomas receiving some snaps.

    The defense will be getting Cordale Flott back at cornerback, a much needed pickup for a secondary that held up well against Alabama. But for the Tigers, the focus will be on stopping the rushing attack as Arkansas leads the SEC in rushing with four players rushing for over 400 yards this season. 

    LSU captains for this game is Jack Mashburn, Jaray Jenkins, Jontre Kirklin, Neil Farrell and Soni Fonua.

    USATSI_17156797
    Football

    Live Game Day Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs Arkansas

    39 seconds ago
    USATSI_16871376
    Football

    LSU 2022 Recruits, Commits Show Out in First Week of Louisiana Playoffs

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16784405
    Football

    Transfers, Injuries Causing Many of LSU Football's Highly Touted Recruits to be Absent on Field

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17112288
    Football

    LSU Arkansas Game Day Football Preview

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17149471
    Basketball

    Defensive Intensity Fuels Second Half Dominance in LSU's 84-59 Win Over Texas State

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17126389
    Basketball

    LSU's Will Wade Says This One Area Will Be "Game Changing" for Tigers in 2021

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_17111760
    Football

    Ed Orgeron Provides Final Updates Ahead of LSU Football Matchup vs Arkansas

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_17112219
    Football

    Tiger Predictions: LSU Gets One Step Closer to Bowl Eligibility With Win Over Arkansas

    Nov 12, 2021