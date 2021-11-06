Live Game Day Updates/Thread: LSU Football at No. 2 Alabama

Tigers looking to avoid a second straight blowout at hands of Crimson Tide, major underdogs heading into contest

Pregame

Not much is expected of this LSU team tonight in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers are beat up beyond all belief against the No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide that's really starting to find its stride. Missing nine potential starters on this defense, the name of this game for the purple and gold will be trying to keep the ball away from Heisman candidate Bryce Young and the Bama offense.

That means the offensive line will need to have its best game of the season, Max Johnson and the weapons will need to hold onto the ball and most importantly be methodical with its drives. It worked for the first quarter and a half against Ole Miss before the Rebels were able to get quick stops and force turnovers.

Ty Davis-Price, Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner will need to make the most of their touches against the Crimson Tide to continuing moving the chains.

LSU's defensive back rotation will be some variation of Dwight McGlothern, Darren Evans and Raydarious Jones at cornerback while safety will be manned by Jay Ward, Todd Harris and Cam Lewis. It'll be a mix of second and third string players while Ed Orgeron also revealed that freshman defensive end Maason Smith is unlikely to play.

The Tigers arrived to the stadium at 4:30 p.m. ready for the 6 p.m. kickoff.

LSU's captains for the game will be Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Neil Farrell, Glen Logan and Spencer Payne.