Live Updates/Thread: LSU Football 2022 Early Signing Period

Tigers expecting top commits to sign, likely to be flurry of news throughout the day

Howard undoubtedly one of the biggest signings at the quarterback position in LSU history. His potential is off the charts and will be interesting to see how quickly he adjusts and is able to play for the Tigers.

Things holding to form in the first hour of signing period for the Tigers, no surprises with who's expected to commit on Wednesday. Real first test will be defensive lineman Qunecy Wiggins, who signs with a program at 9 a.m.

Coach Brian Kelly excited to officially welcome his new starting quarterback to Baton Rouge.

7:37 a.m.- Receiver Landon Ibieta wastes no time in getting his signature in. Ibieta became the first commitment of the Brian Kelly era on Tuesday night and now signs his letter of intent 12 hours later.

Read up on the Tigers newest receiver here and why he'll be one of the hidden gems of this class.

7:31 a.m.- Fitzgerald West now officially a Tiger. The Lafayette Christian star is one of the most intriguing players in this class as he could potentially play offensive or defensive line for the purple and gold.

7:26 a.m- LSU lands its future kicker in Nathan Dibert. Dibert is likely to take over for current star Cade York if York elects to enter the 2022 NFL draft. The Tigers have a recent history of extremely successful kicker talent between York and Cole Tracy.

7:22 a.m.- Offensive tackle Bo Bordelon out of Newman becomes the second LSU commit to officially sign with the purple and gold. Tigers hoping to booster this offensive line with a ton of transfers and high school prospects this offseason.

7:14 a.m.- Quarterback Walker Howard officially inks his letter of intent with LSU. One of the elite quarterbacks of the 2022 class officially on his way to Baton Rouge.

The early signing period is officially open and it promises to be a wild 72 hours for the purple and gold, one that upon conclusion hopes to see the program in a more optimistic position.

In what's sure to be a busy first day for the program, two pieces to this class's nucleus are expected to sign this afternoon. Quarterback Walker Howard and offensive lineman Will Campbell are the most highly touted of the Louisiana recruits to be putting pen to paper and sign with Brian Kelly and the new LSU regime.

There has been some pre signing day activity worth monitoring as the purple and gold now enter the day with 10 commits, after losing cornerback JaDarian Rhym on Tuesday evening to SEC rival Auburn. Not a totally unexpected move, but LSU now is down to just one cornerback commit in this class and have lost not only Rhym but in state defensive back Austin Ausberry to Auburn in the last 48 hours.

Another twilight decision became public late Tuesday evening as the Tigers also picked up a commitment from 2022 receiver Landon Ibieta, who flipped his decision from Miami.

The Tigers are getting an absolute playmaker in Ibieta. His athleticism jumps right off the screen while watching his film and the growth from his junior year to now is remarkable. Once he gets the ball in space it’s game over for the defense. With no receivers in the 2022 class to this point, this is one Coach Kelly needed to secure as quickly as possible.

For a more thorough look into today's events, take a look at the early signing period preview. In addition to Campbell and Howard, receiver Shazz Preston and defensive lineman Quency Wiggins are the two big uncommitted Louisiana prospects set to make a collegiate decision, with Wiggins set to sign at 9 a.m. and Preston at 2 p.m.

Another one to keep an eye on from afar is previously committed Aaron Anderson, who is set to sign Wednesday and currently is committed to Alabama. Anderson told Jeremiah Gray that LSU is still pursuing him extremely hard, making the decision much more difficult.

It's sure to be a day of surprise and disappointment but that's what makes recruiting an addictive component to the college football experience.