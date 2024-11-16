Live Updates: LSU Football at Florida Gators in Week 12 Matchup
No. 22 LSU (6-3, 3-2) will look to get back on track against the Florida Gators in a Week 12 Southeastern Conference battle in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dovareck (analyst) and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will be on the call.
The Tigers are coming off a disappointing result against Alabama, which handed LSU its third loss of the season. Missed opportunities, costly mistakes and an inability to stop the running quarterback were the difference in the game.
“We were inconsistent, and that was really the difference,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “We had an opportunity to score a touchdown on the first drive and we weren’t able to secure a catch. We turned the football over. We had chances to get off the field on third down. At times, we weren’t in the right alignments. Our guys were up for the fight, but that’s not good enough if you’re not consistent.”
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup in Gainesville, the pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday afternoon in Gainesville:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“Going to the Swamp is always a challenge and a difficult place to play,” Kelly said. “Certainly an opportunity for us to get on the winning ways with our football team. This is the same exact place we were in last year. We have two (SEC) losses and let’s see where it ends up. What’s more important is that we have to play more consistent – offense, defense and special teams.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU defensive end Da'Shawn Womack is OUT for Saturday afternoon against the Florida Gators. The absence is unspecified. He was not listed on the Injury Report until Saturday afternoon.
- LSU WR CJ Daniels is active in Week 12 after being listed as questionable this week. He's been battling a lower leg injury over the last few weeks.
- LSU OL Tyree Adams has been taken off of the Injury Report after missing the last few games. Adams underwent emergency surgery for a "sports hernia injury," according to Brian Kelly.
- Florida RB Montrell Johnson is a "game-time decision" as he works through warmups. Johnson has been sidelined due to injury and will look to give it a go on Saturday against LSU.
- According to LSU Radio, starting safety Sage Ryan and starting defensive end Bradyn Swinson will sit the first quarter. True freshman defensive end Gabriel Reliford will get the start as will fellow true freshman Davhon Keys at the STAR position. Major Burns starts at safety.
Live Updates:
*Refresh for Updates*
First Quarter
- Florida has won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half. LSU will get the ball first to begin the Week 12 showdown.
- LSU begins the game with three straight passes from Garrett Nussmeier to Aaron Anderson followed by a rushing attempt by Josh Williams for a gain of one yard. After four plays, LSU makes its way near midfield with Brian Kelly electing to go for it on 4th-and-1. Florida makes the stop. Gators ball at the LSU 46 yard line. 12:42 remaining in the quarter.
- Florida's offense stalls on their first offensive possession of the game after a three-play drive. Gators punter Jeremy Crenshaw punts it away to LSU's Zavion Thomas with LSU taking over on their own 16-yard line.
- LSU goes to tight end Mason Taylor on the first play of the drive with the pass falling incomplete. Caden Durham adds an eight-yard run on second down followed by a Taylor reception for zero yards on third down. The Tigers punt it away on 4th-and-2 on their second drive of the game. 9:12 remaining in the 1st quarter.
- Florida signal-caller DJ Lagway goes over the top to Chimere Dike on 3rd-and-7 for a 34 yard gain to put the Gators in LSU territory. Ja'Kobi Jackson follows it up with a 20 yard run to the right side to put Florida in scoring position.
- DJ Lagway drops it in a bucket once again on a beautiful pass over the top to Elijhah Badger for the touchdown. Gators take an early lead in The Swamp. 5-play, 80-yard scoring drive.
Score Update: Florida 7, LSU 0
- LSU opens the drive with a Caden Durham rushing attempt for a four-yard gain followed by an incomplete pass to Ka'Morreun Pimpton from Garrett Nussmeier. Tigers fall back into a 3rd-and-6 situation where Nussmeier connects with Mason Taylor for the first down to keep the drive alive.
- LSU marches down the field on a 13-play, 41-yard drive with Brian Kelly and Co. electing to attempt a 51-yard field goal. Damian Ramos's kick is wide right and no good.
End of 1Q: Florida 7, LSU 0
Second Quarter
- LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson enters the game to begin the second quarter after fulfilling his first quarter suspension and makes an immediate impact after back-to-back plays. The Tigers force a Florida three-and-out. Zavion Thomas fair catches the punt inside the LSU 20-yard line.
