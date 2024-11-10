Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11 Matchup
No. 14 LSU (6-2, 3-1) welcomes the Alabama Crimson Tide for a Week 11 Southeastern Conference clash in Tiger Stadium with significant postseason implications on the line.
All eyes will be on the pair of rivals looking to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive while avoiding a third loss this season.
Kickoff is set for 6:49 p.m. CT with Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Holly Rowe (sideline reporter) on the call.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“The keys to success are pretty obvious: taking care of the football. We’ll have to have better balance offensively. Defensively, stopping the quarterback will be paramount... Probably as balanced of a team that we’re going to play this year, in terms of talent level across the board. There’s no weaknesses in my eyes.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU WR CJ Daniels is active for Saturday night against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Daniels was previously listed as questionable before going through practice on Thursday. He'll be active.
- LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger is out for Saturrday night against Alabama. The Tigers will start redshirt-freshman Paul Mubenga in place of the experienced veteran who will be out with an ankle injury.
- LSU will go with the trio of Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson and CJ Daniels as the starting wideouts alongside tight end Mason Taylor. Chris Hilton, Trey'Dez Green and Javen Nicholas will rotate in.
- Zy Alexander and Ashton Stamps earn the start at cornerback with Sage Ryan and Jardin Gilbert taking on the starting safety slots. Major Burns at STAR.
- The LSU offensive line starters: LT Will Campbell, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Miles Frazier and RT Emery Jones.
Live Updates:
*Refresh for Updates*
First Quarter:
-
