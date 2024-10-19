Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 8
No. 8 LSU travels to Fayetteville to take on Taylen Green and the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first of back-to-back SEC road games.
Garrett Nussmeier and Co. are fresh off of an emotional Week 7 victory over Ole Miss after battling back to claim a 29-26 overtime win.
Now, it's full steam ahead to the Razorbacks with the Bayou Bengals looking to carry their momentum into Saturday night.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night in Fayetteville:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“Big, physical, can run,” Kelly said of Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. “Makes plays with his arms and legs. They lead the SEC in third down conversions. This is a formidable offense. Big offensive line. I think they’ve done a great job defensively. Big and physical up front. Really, well designed and fundamentally sound. It will be a great challenge for us and one that we will have to play well on the road.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. is inactive for Saturday night against the Razorbacks. He remains sidelined with an ankle injury suffered during Fall Camp and is yet to make his 2024 debut.
- LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels is active for Week 8. The first-year Tiger missed Week 7 against Ole Miss after reaggravating a knee injury suffered in the past. Now, he's back in the mix.
- LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green is expected to see more snaps on Saturday in a slot/receiver role for the Tigers. He's been working with the receivers with Kelly and Co. looking to work him into the rotation.
- LSU safety Jordan Allen did not make the trip to Fayetteville, according to The Advocate. Allen has worked in as a backup defensive back, but will not be with the Tigers in Week 8.
- LSU offensive lineman Tyree Adams is out for Saturday after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia on Wednesday.
- Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green is active against the Bayou Bengals. After suffering a knee injury in Week 6, he's cleared and off of the Injury Report. He's a full go.
Live Updates:
*Refresh for Updates*
First Quarter
- Arkansas has won the opening coin toss and defers to the second half. LSU will get the ball first and kickoff to start the third quarter.
- LSU rolls out Trey'Dez Green with the starting wide receivers alongside CJ Daniels and Kyren Lacy. Green made the move from tight end to receiver this week. Now, he's on the field for the first snap and then some on Saturday.
