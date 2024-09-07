Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Nicholls State Colonels in Week 2
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take on the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
With new LED lights, one of the largest video screens in college football, new ribbon boards and new sound system, Tiger Stadium will be unveiled to fans for the first time on Saturday.
The improvements have all been added to enhance the fan experience and will create an atmosphere in Tiger Stadium unlike anything seen since it first opened in 1924.
“When you look up at these massive boards, and it has all the information, all the bells and whistles, ribbon boards that are constantly feeding you information, it definitely helps for the game experience,” said head coach Brian Kelly.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“We expect our team to be a better football team this week,” Kelly said. “(We need to be) more consistent and attack Nicholls based on what they have shown us. They have a good defense, they are well-coached. It’s a team that knows how to win. They win a lot of football games. We are going to have to execute our offense and what we do. We need to be balanced, run the football and throw the ball down the field.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU wide receivers Chris Hilton and Kyle Parker are out for Saturday night in Death Valley. Offensive guard Garrett Dellinger is also out for Week 2.
- Freshman EDGE CJ Jackson is not dressed out for Saturday against Nicholls. He's out for Week 2.
- True freshman Dashawn Spears and redshirt-freshman Kylin Jackson are listed as the first-team safeties on the Week 2 Depth Chart.
- LSU defensive back Sage Ryan working with the safeties during warmups prior to kickoff.
- Jay'viar Suggs and Ahamd Breaux are listed as the backup defensive tackles behind Jacbian Guillory and Gio Paez.
- The LSU starting offensive line for Week 2: LT Will Campbell, LG Tyree Adams, C DJ Chester, RG Miles Frazier and RT Emery Jones.
- The LSU Starters on Defense: DE Bradyn Swinson, DT Gio Paez, DT Jacobian Guillory, DE Sai'vion Jones, LB Harold Perkins, LB Greg Penn, CB Ashton Stamps, CB Sage Ryan, S Dashawn Spears and S Kylin Jackson.
Live Updates:
*Refresh for Updates*
First Quarter:
- Nicholls State has won the opening coin toss and has deferred. LSU will receive the ball first in Tiger Stadium.
- LSU wide receiver Shelton Sampson earns the start alongside Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels. Daniels catches the first pass of the game for a first down. LSU LT Will Campbell then gets called for a false start penalty on the following play.
- The Tigers pick up one first down on the opening drive but are forced to punt it away after four plays. Garrett Nussmeier unable to connect with Kyren Lacy and Shelton Sampson on the drive after a completion to CJ Daniels.
- LSU defensive back Sage Ryan is at safety with PJ Woodland on the opposite side of Ashton Stamps at cornerback.
- LSU forces a three-and-out on Nicholls State's first possession of the game after three straight rushing attempts. The Colonels mishandle the snaps with LSU forcing a safety.
Score Update: LSU 2, Nicholls 0
- Garrett Nussmeier's first pass of the drive is incomplete, but follows it up with a completion to LSU running back Ju'Juan Johnson. Johnson made the move from defensive back to running back this week with the Tigers getting him involved early.
- LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connects with true freshman tight end Trey'Dez Green for his first career touchdown. 7 play, 27 yard touchdown drive for the Tigers.
Score Update: LSU 9, Nicholls 0
- On the second defensive drive for LSU, the Tigers roll out Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland at cornerback with Sage Ryan and Jordan Allen at safety. Major Burns at STAR. LSU's coaching staff is working in a myriad of combinations early.
- LSU DT Jacobian Guillory limped off of the field on the second drive. True freshman Ahmad Breaux replaces Guillory.
- Nicholls running back Colin Guggenheim getting significant run in the first quarter. He's up to seven carries for 25 yards. The Colonels are in LSU territory on the 35 yard line.
