Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 4-3) return to Death Valley for the regular season finale with a Southeastern Conference clash against the Oklahoma Sooners set to kickoff at 6:10 p.m. CT.
Brian Kelly and Co. will look to wrap up the season on a positive note and reach 8-4 status on the 2024 season.
“This will be a great way to finish off the regular season, with a team that’s coming in off of a great win and with both teams looking to finish the season strong,” Kelly said.
Now, all focus shifts towards Saturday night in Death Valley in a battle between the Tigers and Sooners.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“It’s a team that presents a number of different challenges,” Kelly said. “They ran the ball extremely well this past weekend. Jackson Arnold is an outstanding quarterback who can throw it, but rushed for 131 yards on 25 carries (against Alabama). That will be a challenge for us.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU OL Garrett Dellinger is OUT for Saturday night against Oklahoma. The veteran offensive guard remains sidedlined with an ankle injury suffered against Texas A&M.
- LSU OL Miles Frazier is active against the Sooners. He continues rehabbing an ankle injury, but will be a full go on Saturday night.
- LSU WR CJ Daniels was previously listed on the Week 14 Injury Report with what is being described as a "lower-body" injury. He's active and will start on Saturday night.
- LSU honored eight defensive starters on Senior Day: Sai'vion Jones, Paris Shand, Gio Paez, Bradyn Swinson, Greg Penn III, Sage Ryan, Major Burns and Zy Alexander.
- LSU will start redshirt-freshman Paul Mubenga at left guard with starter Garrett Dellinger sidelined with an ankle injury.
Live Updates:
*Refresh for Updates*
First Quarter:
- The Oklahoma Sooners have won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half. LSU will receive the ball to begin the Southeastern Conference clash.
-
