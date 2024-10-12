Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Week 7 SEC Showdown
No. 13 LSU takes on No. 9 Ole Miss in a critical SEC showdown on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter the matchup riding a four-game streak while the Rebels look to get over .500 in SEC play after splitting contests between Kentucky and South Carolina.
“What I’m excited about, and what our players are excited about, is an SEC game in Tiger Stadium,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “The energy, the excitement – not that the other games weren’t exciting – but this is different. It all rises to a new level.”
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“They do such a great job for having answer for virtually everything you do,” Kelly said of Ole Miss’ offense. “We have to mix it up. You can’t play a lot of soft coverages, or else they just exploit you on the perimeter with quick game and run after the catch. The challenges within this offense that we face are perimeter throws, tackling in space, a lot of the things that we did poorly last year, we will have to do better this year.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU wide receivers Chris Hilton Jr. and CJ Daniels are OUT for Saturday night's matchup in Tiger Stadium. Hilton continues nursing an ankle injury while Daniels reaggravated a knee injury.
- LSU RB Caden Durham is active for Saturday night after going through warmups prior to kickoff.
- Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris is active for Saturday night. He was listed as questionable earlier in the week before being updated to probable. Now, he's a go for the Top 15 matchup.
- LSU Defensive Starters: DT Paris Shand, DT Gio Paez, DE Sai'vion Jones, DE Bradyn Swinson, LB Whit Weeks, LB Greg Penn, STAR Major Burns, S Sage Ryan S Dashawn Spears, CB Zy Alexander and CB Ashton Stamps.
- LSU Offensive Starters: LT Will Campbell, RG Garrett Dellinger, C DJ Chester, RG Miles Frazier, RT Emery Jones, WR Kyren Lacy, WR Aaron Anderson, WR Zavion Thomas, TE Mason Taylor, RB Josh Williams and QB Garrett Nussmeier.
Live Updates:
*Refresh for Updates*
First Quarter:
- LSU has won the opening coin toss and has elected to receive. Garrett Nussmeier and Co. will start Saturday night in Death Valley with the ball.
- LSU goes three-and-out on the opening drive after a Josh Williams rushing attempt and a pair of incompletions from Garrett Nussmeier to Kyren Lacy and Mason Taylor. Ole Miss takes over the on their own 24-yard line.
- Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart drops back and launches a 35+ yard pass to Tre Harris who drops it on second down. Rebels unable to convert on 3rd-and-long on the following play. LSU's defense comes up with a three-and-out on the first defensive possession of the game. Tigers take over on their own 38-yard line.
- LSU goes through the air on back-to-back-to-back plays with Nussmeier completing one to Mason Taylor for less than one yard. Tigers go three-and-out on their second offensive possession and punt it away to the Rebels. Ole Miss takes over on their own 20-yard line. The LSU receivers are struggling to create separation early in Death Valley.
- Ole Miss pieces together an 11-play, 65-yard drive down to the LSU 22-yard line with Jaxson Dart going 5-for-6 with 45 yards through the air paired with 30 yards on the ground by the backs. Rebels elect to kick the field goal with the 32-yard attempt no good. LSU's defense gets off the field once again.
- Garrett Nussmeier's first pass of the drive is tipped at the line of scrimmage by Suntarine Perkins with Jamairious Brown coming up with the interception. Ole Miss takes over inside the LSU 20-yard line.
- Ole Miss gets inside the five-yard line and elects to go for it on fourth down. LSU stuffs Henry Parrish Jr. at the line of scrimmage to get off the field once again. Blake Baker's defense is playing some special ball tonight in Baton Rouge. 0-0 with 4:45 remaining in the quarter.
- Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense haven't been able to get into any groove in the 1st quarter. The redshirt-junior signal-caller is 3-for-10 for 34 yards with an interception. LSU is forced to punt it away for the third time tonight. Ole Miss takes over with less than three minutes left in the first frame.
- Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart launches a 47-yard pass to a wide open Tre Harris down the middle of the field to put the Rebels inside LSU territory. Tigers get in the backfield on back-to-back plays to force a 3rd-and-long. Dart picks up three yards to force a 4th-and-4.
End of 1Q: LSU 0, Ole Miss 0
Second Quarter:
- Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis drills a 49-yard field goal attempt to open the 2nd Quarter. Rebels get on the board first after a 6-play, 51-yard scoring drive.
Score Update: Ole Miss 3, LSU 0
