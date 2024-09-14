Live Updates: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3
Brian Kelly and the No. 16 ranked LSU Tigers will take the field in Williams-Brice Stadium at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday for an SEC clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3.
Last Saturday, LSU secured a 44-21 victory over Nicholls, highlighted by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s six touchdown passes as the redshirt junior joined Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels as the only Tiger quarterback to throw six or more touchdown passes in a single game.
Junior receiver Kyren Lacy continued to flash, reeling in five catches for 63 yards and three touchdowns, making him the current FBS leader in touchdown receptions. Aaron Anderson made strides with five catches of his own for 63 yards, and Zavion Thomas gave the Tigers a boost in the return game with a 51-yard punt return in addition to a receiving touchdown.
Now, its about carrying the momentum into Week 3 against the Gamecocks.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday morning in South Carolina:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“[South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer] really gets his team to play well, in particular at home. They are coming off a great road win at Kentucky. A lot of it is the type of offense they are running now with Sellers and Sanders. This is a big, physical quarterback. A guy with a strong arm that can certainly get the ball down the field.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton will miss his third straight game on Saturday. He is OUT in Week 3 against the Gamecocks.
- LSU safety Jordan Allen and defensive end Da'Shawn Womack are OUT against South Carolina. The Tigers will be without a trio of impactful players to open SEC play.
- LSU linebacker West Weeks is available against the Gamecocks on Saturday. He was listed as questionable heading into the matchup, but will give it a go.
- The LSU starting offensive line for Week 3: LT Will Campbell, LG Tyree Adams, C DJ Chester, RG Miles Frazier and RT Emery Jones.
Live Updates:
First Quarter
