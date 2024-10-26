Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 SEC Matchup
No. 8 LSU (6-1, 3-0) will head to College Station in Week 9 for an SEC clash against the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M Aggies in a battle for the top spot in the Southeastern Conference.
For Brian Kelly and the Tigers, they're clicking on all cylinders heading into the matchup this weekend after back-to-back SEC wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas.
The program is finding "complementary football" with production on both sides of the ball with hte help of defensive coordinator Blake Baker.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum into Week 9 against the Aggies in College Station.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night in College Station:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“Mike Elko is doing a great job with this football team in his first year,” Kelly said. “Very similar to what our team has been doing. We lost the opener, they lost the opener, and they’re playing better and better each week. They are very balanced on offense. Conner Weigman is a really good quarterback. He’s got very good weapons.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton will make his 2024 debut on Saturday night in College Station after rehabbing an ankle injury suffered during Fall Camp.
- LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels is active on Saturday night. The veteran wideout had been listed as "questionable" on the Injury Report, but after going through warmups, he's officially active.
- LSU running back Caden Durhan is active as he continues nursing a foot injury. The true freshman phenom worked through warmups and is a go for Saturday.
Live Updates:
*Refresh for Updates*
First Quarter:
- Texas A&M has won the opening coin toss and will defer. The Aggies will kickoff to LSU with the Tigers opening the Saturday night showdown with the ball first.
- LSU goes three-and-out on the opening possession after signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier's pass goes incomplete to Zavion Thomas, Caden Durham rushes for a one-yard loss and Nussmeier's third down pass is off to Mason Taylor. Peyton Todd punts it away for LSU. Texas A&M ball on their own 38-yard line.
- Texas A&M tosses an incompletion followed by three straight rushing attempts after a 15-yard penalty by LSU. The Aggies punt it away on their first possession with the Tigers starting with the ball on their own seven-yard line.
- LSU is marching down the field in College Station on the second offensive drive of the game. Garrett Nussmeier checks down to Caden Durham for a six-yard gain followed by 10 yard rush up the middle. On the third play of the drive? Nussmeier connects with Durham for a 40-yard gain. LSU on Texas A&M's 28-yard line. 8:49 remaining in the quarter.
- LSU settles for a 23-yard field goal with Damian Ramos drilling the attempt to put the Tigers on the board first. 11-play, 87-yard scoring drive for the Tigers.
Score Update: LSU 3, Texas A&M 0
- LSU defensive back Sage Ryan forces a fumble on the ensuing Texas A&M drive with safety Jardin Gilbert recovering the ball. The Tigers will take over on the Aggies' 21-yard line.
- Garrett Nussmeier connects with Mason Taylor in the corner of the end-zone on the fourth play of the drive with the Tigers capitalizing off of the turnover quickly. 4-play, 21-yard scoring drive.
Score Update: LSU 10, Texas A&M 0
- Conner Weigman and the Aggies deliver a beautifully orchestrated drive to end the 1st quarter with running back Le'Veon Moss punching in the seven-yard touchdown. 9-play, 75-yard scoring drive with Weigman going 2-for-4 with 27 passing yards. Texas A&M tallies 48 rushing yards.
End of 1Q: LSU 10, Texas A&M 7
Second Quarter:
- The Garrett Nussmeier-Kyren Lacy connection is on full display on LSU's third offensive possession of the game. WIth the Tigers' backs against the wall on 3rd-and-15, Nussmeier connects with his WR1 to keep the drive alive. Three plays later, Nussmeier hits Lacy again. He's 2-for-4 through the air with 54 yards passing this drive. LSU on the Texas A&M 28-yard line.
- LSU comes up with zero points after a 10-play, 49-yard drive. Damian Ramos' 48-yard field goal attempt is no good with Texas A&M taking over on their own 31-yard line. 10:53 remaining in the half.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Takes Down Arkansas 34-10 in Dominant Fashion
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.