Live Updates: LSU Football vs. UCLA Bruins in Week 4
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take on the UCLA Bruins on Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium with kickoff slated for 2:45 p.m. CT.
Led by signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier, the Bayou Bengals are looking to capture their third straight victory after taking down Nicholls State and South Carolina in consecutive weeks.
“There’s more to it than arm talent,” Kelly said of Nussmeier. “You have to bring some of those intangibles. He showed the resolve and leadership to keep us in there. We have a talented QB, but he knows there’s some growth there. There’s not a more committed guy on our roster.”
Now, it's on to Week 4 with Kelly and Co. preparing for a showdown against the Bruins.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“I think you have to look at it from this perspective. Their work has been so good and they know they’ve prepared so well, their concern is they haven’t played they want to play. They were still able to overcome so many mistakes against a really good football team. That really built a lot of confidence in the group this week.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU WR Chris Hilton is active for Saturday's showdown against the UCLA Bruins. The redshirt-junior wideout will make his season debut after missing the first three games of the season.
- LSU LB West Weeks is OUT for the Tigers' Week 4 matchup against UCLA. He's battling a lower-body injury and was seen in a boot during warmups.
- LSU DT Jalen Lee is OUT with a shoulder injury for Saturday's clash. LSU will now be without both Lee and Jacobian Guillory (torn Achilles).
- LSU true freshman safety DaShawn Spears will start over Jardin Gilbert. Jordan Allen will also be in the rotation, according an LSU spokesperson.
Live Updates:
*Refresh for Updates*
First Quarter
- LSU has won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. UCLA will defend the North end zone and receive the ball to begin the second half.
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier opens the game with a 17-yard pass over the middle to Kyren Lacy for the first down. He follows it with a completion to Aaron Anderson for a 21-yard gain and the Tigers are in UCLA territory in the blink of an eye.
- Josh Williams breaks open a 23-yard gain on the ground to put LSU inside the 10-yard line followed by Zavion Thomas getting in the end-zone on a shuffle pass from Nussmeier. Thomas gets to the edge and puts in the score. Perfectly executed opening drive for the Tigers. 6-play, 75-yard drive in 2:41.
Score Update: LSU 7, UCLA 0
- LSU opens the game with Ashton Stamps and Zy Alexander as the cornerbacks with DaShawn Spears and Major Burns as the safeties on the first drive. Harold Perkins, Whit Weeks and Greg Penn III as the linebackers. True freshman defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux earns the start alongside Gio Paez inside.
- UCLA converts on a 3rd-and-4 to keep the drive alive with Bruins signal-caller Ethan Garbers connecting for an explosive play. LSU forces a 4th-and-2 with UCLA converting with TJ Harden for a 13-yard gain.
- The Tigers' inability to get off the field plagues them on the first drive with UCLA getting in the end-zone with Ethan Garbers connecting with Jack Pederson for the score.
Score Update: LSU 7, UCLA 7
