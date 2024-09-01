Live Updates: LSU Football vs. USC Trojans in Week 1
All eyes will be on two of college football’s most iconic brands on Sunday night in Las Vegas as No. 13 LSU and No. 23 USC face off at Allegiant Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:44 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, color analyst Jacob Hester and sideline reporter Gordy Rush will be on the call.
On the heels of back-to-back 10 win seasons under head coach , the Tigers will look to start the season on the right foot in 2024. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will make his second career start for LSU, with the first being last season’s ReliaQuest bowl win over Wisconsin.
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Sunday night in Las Vegas:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“I think we have great leadership, guys that have experience, guys that hold each other accountable,” Kelly said. “They know what it’s like to play and win games. This is a team that knows what to do and how to do it.”
“It’s precision,” Kelly said of USC’s air raid offense. “It’s fundamentally based upon wanting to throw the football. But they will attack you in the run game if you are overcommitting to the pass. Each head coach has its own way of tweaking it, and Lincoln has his own flavors.”
Pregame Updates:
- The LSU Starting Lineup (Offense): Garrett Nussmeier (QB), Josh Williams (RB), Kyren Lacy (WR), CJ Daniels (WR), Kyle Parker (WR), Mason Taylor (TE), Will Campbell (LT), Garrett Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT).
- LSU WR Chris Hilton is OUT for tonight's matchup against the USC Trojans. He remains sidelined with a bone bruise in his ankle. Redshirt-freshman Kyle Parker is expected to start in his place.
- The LSU Starting Lineup (Defense): Bradyn Swinson (DE), Gio Paez (DT), Jacobian Guillory (DT), Sai;vion Jones (DE), Harold Perkins (LB), Greg Penn (LB), Major Burns (STAR), Ashton Stamps (CB), Sage Ryan (CB), Jardin Gilbert (S) and Jordan Allen (S).
- LSU DB Javien Toviano has been listed as the backup STAR. He's worked back into the rotation and has cruised up the depth chart.
- LSU DT Ahmad Breaux is in the two-deep depth chart backing up Jacobian Guillory. Expect the true freshman to get some time on the field today.
- Zavion Thomas will serve as the starting return specialist for the Tigers on Sunday.
Live Updates/Thread:
First Quarter:
- LSU has won the opening coin toss and has elected to receive. The Trojans will receive the ball to start the second half.
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier completes his first pass to Kyren Lacy for a 15-yard gain on the opening play and connects with Lacy again on the second play. Tigers nearing USC territory.
- LSU goes for it on 4th and 2 with Nussmeier connecting with Lacy for his third reception of the opening drive. Tigers convert in USC territory.
- Nussmeier continues with the short and intermediate throws. He's 6-for-6 on the opening drive for 59 yards. LSU inside the 10-yard line with 8:33 remaining in the first quarter.
- LSU goes for it on 4th and 3 inside the USC five-yard line with Nussmeier throwing an incompletion to CJ Daniels in the end zone. USC takes over with 7:46 in the first quarter. Brian Kelly gambling early in Las Vegas.
- USC QB Miller Moss connects with Zachariah Branch on his first throw of the season and follows it up with an eight-yard gain to Lake McCree for the first down. Trojans looking to utilize their air raid offense early.
- LSU LB Harold Perkins gets into the backfield on 3rd and 3 to force a one-yard loss on third down. Trojans punt it away to the Tigers with 4:29 remaining. LSU utilizing the new-look blitz packages under Blake Baker on the first defensive drive.
- LSU utilizing Kaleb Jackson early on the second drive. A quick run up the middle followed by an eight-yard gain on a check down. The plan is clear to get the youngster involved quickly this season.
- Nussmeier connects with Aaron Anderson for a six-yard gain on 3rd and 3 for another first down. The Tigers already up to 7 first downs in the quarter.
End of 1Q: LSU 0, USC 0
Second Quarter:
- LSU punts it away on 4th and 5. Blake Ochsendorf heads out to the field as the starting punter and boots a 39-yard punt to pin USC inside their own 15-yard line.
- USC QB Miller Moss remains comfortable in the pocket with a quick 17-yard gain on a pass to Lake McRee for the first down. Trojans follow it with a short run and Moss connects with Zachariah Branch on second down for a 19-yard gain. USC near the 50-yard line with quick hitters opening up for big-time gains.
