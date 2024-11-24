Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 13 Matchup
The LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-3) will square off against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday night with kickoff set for 6:55 p.m. CT in Death Valley.
Brian Kelly's program will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss after dropping contests to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida.
Now, all focus has shifted towards Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with Garrett Nussmeier and Co. looking to bounce back at home.
Here's what Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:
What Brian Kelly Said:
“I’m well acquainted with Clark (Lea). He’s done a great job building this program. 6-4 with great wins over Alabama, Kentucky and Auburn. It’s a tough and physical defense. The offensive structure has changed. Diego Pavia is a tough, hard-nosed player and he is the guy that makes it happen for them.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger is OUT for Saturday night's contest against Vanderbilt. The veteran guard suffered an ankle injury against Texas A&M, and after undergoing surgery on the injury, he remains out.
- LSU offensive lineman Miles Frazier is ACTIVE for Saturday night. The right guard suffered an ankle injury against Florida, but has worked back into the mix. He'll be a full go.
- LSU RB Caden Durham, who was listed on the Week 13 Injury Report, is a full go for Saturday night. He's been battling a foot injury this season, but will go through the motions against Vanderbilt.
- LSU's Starting Defense: DT Paris Shand, DT Gio Paez, DE Sai'vion Jones, DE Bradyn Swinson, LB Whit Weeks, LB Greg Penn III, STAR Major Burns, S Jardin Gilbert, S Sage Ryan, CB Zy Alexander and CB Ashton Stamps.
- LSU's Starting Offense: LT Will Campbell, LG Paul Mubenga , C DJ Chester, RG Miles Frazier, RT Emery Jones, WR CJ Daniels, WR Aaron Anderson, WR Kyren Lacy, TE Mason Taylor, RB Caden Durham, and QB Garrett Nussmeier.
Live Updates:
First Quarter:
- Vanderbilt has won the opening coin toss and has elected to defer to the second half. LSU will receive the ball first.
- LSU running back Caden Durham takes the first down attempt four yards, but the Tigers' offense stalls on second and third down following a false start penalty. LSU punts it away. Vanderbilt ball.
- Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia hits wideout Quincy Skinner Jr. on a 63-yard completion with Skinner taking it to the end-zone on the first play from scrimmage for the Commodores. 1-play, 63-yard scoring drive.
Score Update: Vanderbilt 7, LSU 0
- LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier put the shaky first drive behind him in the blink of an eye and marches LSU inside the Vanderbilt 20-yard line. He went 4-for-4 with 57 yards through the air with the rushing attack coming alive. On the eighth play of the drive, LSU running back Josh Williams lowers his shoulder, plows through a defender and rushing in the touchdown from 20 yards out. 8-play, 90-yard scoring drive.
Score Update: LSU 7, Vanderbilt 7
- Vanderbilt goes three-and-out on the ensuing drive after a pair of rushing attempts and an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-6. The Commodores punt it away with LSU taking over on their own 27 yard line. (6:31 remaining in the quarter).
