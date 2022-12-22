LOOK: LSU Signees Pushing For Desmond Ricks, Using Social Media

After Javien Toviano committed to LSU last Thursday, focus immediately shifted to 5-star cornerback Desmond Ricks. The IMG product, who just recently reclassified from the 2024 cycle into the 2023 cycle, is now the highest priority target remaining on the board for LSU during the Early Signing Period.

The Tigers are still locked in on 5-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor, but with anticipation the elite prospect waits until February to sign, it makes Ricks the No. 1 target for this program.

Ricks was in Baton Rouge for his official visit last weekend. With the Tigers getting his final visit, it puts them in great position, but there is still work to be done with the Alabama Crimson Tide making a hard push in the final hours.

Along with Brian Kelly and his coaching staff doing their fair share of recruiting for Ricks, we’ve seen players in both the 2023 and 2024 classes utilizing social media to push for Ricks.

Here’s the latest on social media:

Jaxon Howard - EDGE - 2023 Signee

Jaxon Howard has sealed the deal with LSU after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday. The No. 1 player in Minnesota is a Tiger.

One of the top signees in this 2023 class, Howard is an immediate impact player who attains tremendous size and strength for his age.

Here's what he's put on his social media feed as this class recruits Ricks:

Dashawn Womack - EDGE - 2023 Signee

Dashawn Womack has made it official with the LSU Tigers after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday. The 5-star defensive end, who is rated as the second highest prospect in the 2023 class, gives DL coach Jamar Cain another weapon to work with for the foreseeable future.

At 6-foot-4, 255-pounds, Womack displays tremendous athleticism for his size, using twitchy movements to get to the quarterback. Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for Baton Rouge.

His social media post:

Javien Toviano - Cornerback - 2023 Signee

LSU continues to elevate their 2023 recruiting class to new heights after gaining a commitment from 5-star cornerback Javien Toviano. The Texas native announced his pledge to the Tigers last Thursday before signing with LSU on Wedneday.

Toviano became commit No. 25 in the 2023 class after the Tigers also welcomed 3-star tight end Jackson McGohan last week as well.

Toviano understands the damage he could do alongside Ricks in the future, which has led to the shutdown corner pushing for Ricks.