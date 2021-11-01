With Sports Gambling Officially Open in Louisiana, LSU-Alabama a Fitting First Game for Bets

LSU-Alabama has been one of the premier matchups in college football for the last decade. Nearly every year promises for an exciting, entertaining yet predictable outcome.

The Crimson Tide have taken nine of the last 10 from the purple and gold and are heavy favorites to make it 10 of 11 this weekend in Tuscaloosa. Alabama opens as 28.5 point favorites over the Tigers with a money line of -5000 according to SI Sportsbook. Additionally, the game has an over/under set at 65 points between the two programs.

It's a game that is not expected to be much of a close battle with LSU facing some nagging or season ending injuries to many of its star players. But for the first time, Louisianans can walk into L'Auberge casino and place a bet on this weekend's game in Baton Rouge.

L'Auberge is one of four casinos in Louisiana that has earned its sports betting license with its Sportsbook set to open at 4 p.m. Monday. In the near future, there will be 25 sports betting kiosks along with ticket writer stations to potentially take on thousands of sports betting options for customers.

In addition to L'Auberge, Boomtown in Harvey, Harrah’s in New Orleans and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City all have sports betting licenses, with Harrah's in New Orleans opening its doors for sports betting on Sunday ahead of the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The LSU-Alabama game is one of the most anticipated every season but won't be in LSU's betting favor this weekend. Coming off a 55-17 loss to the Crimson Tide in 2020, the prospects of a win are pretty grim in 2021 as well.

LSU is usually due for a few surprises every season so even if a win is not within reach, perhaps the Tigers can help some of the bettors who take a chance on the purple and gold "covering" Saturday's game.