    • November 5, 2021
    LSU Football 2022 Commits "Solid" on Pledge to the Tigers

    Campbell, Bordelon among the current commits who reaffirm pledge to program
    When LSU and Ed Orgeron officially announced a decision to part ways at the end of the 2021 season, almost immediately thoughts went to the future of the program. Recruiting is such a careful, important and relationship building job for every program.

    So when a current coaching staff is facing impending change, it's impossible for a program to avoid some change in recruiting. The Tigers have certainly faced it to some degree as Edna Karr receiver Aaron Anderson announced a decommitment from the Tigers and the next week committed to Alabama.

    But for the most part LSU's 2022 recruiting class has remained silent on where things stand with their pledge to the Tigers. Then on Wednesday night, offensive lineman Will Campbell sent out the following tweet:

    Over the next handful of hours, various LSU pledges sent out a variation of the same tweet, including running back Tre'Vonte Citizen, offensive linemen Bo Bordelon and Emery Jones, receiver Decoldest Crawford and defensive linemen Tygee Hill and Fitgerald West. All of the commits who sent out social media messages are Louisiana natives so it's not surprising but rather reaffirming to the future of this class. 

    Orgeron and the current coaching staff were all over Louisiana last week to watch and continue to evaluate talent. With still 14 commitments, including highly touted quarterback Walker Howard still a member of the class, the Tigers have plenty of work to do to keep the remaining talent on board. 

    "Evaluation, you can't talk to the guys, you gotta take care of Louisiana first. We're going to Louisiana, we're going to see some key players in Houston," Orgeron said during the bye week. "We go to the school, talk to the guidance counselor, check their grades, ask their coach how they're doing. Maybe see a workout but definitely see a game."

    With plenty of other in state high school stars the program is going after, it'll be interesting to see how quickly Scott Woodward and the administration make a move on a head coach after the regular season. 

