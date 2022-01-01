Report: LSU Adds Defensive Line Coach Jamar Cain to Staff

Brian Kelly continues to fill out his staff and will ring in the new year by adding a very well respected defensive coach.

As the fireworks blasted, the Tigers pulled the trigger on adding Oklahoma's Jamar Cain to the LSU staff as the next defensive line and run game coordinator. The move was first reported by Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel and gives further direction to the future of the program under Kelly.

Cain was hired by Oklahoma ahead of the 2020 season where he spent the last two seasons coaching defensive ends and outside linebackers. A well respected member of the Sooners staff the last few seasons, Cain now joins a Tigers' team loaded with talent along the defensive line, beginning with young stars in BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith and Jaquelin Roy.

Prior to joining the Oklahoma staff, Cain served as defensive line coach for Arizona State in 2019 and had other past stops at Fresno State and North Dakota State.

Cain is the latest in a string of defensive staff moves for Kelly this week, hiring Matt House as defensive coordinator and Robert Steeples as a defensive assistant. Early in the process, Kelly zoned in on longtime defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks to help replace some of the duties left behind by Corey Raymond.

With House having a background with linebackers and Cain now with a background as a defensive line coach, Kelly has addressed position coaches at all three levels of the defense. Kelly also filled the offensive coordinator by bringing in Mike Denbrock New Year's Eve as well as quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan from Louisiana Tech.