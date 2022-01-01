Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: LSU Adds Defensive Line Coach Jamar Cain to Staff

    Cain will coach defensive line as well as run game coordinator on Brian Kelly's staff
    Author:

    Brian Kelly continues to fill out his staff and will ring in the new year by adding a very well respected defensive coach. 

    As the fireworks blasted, the Tigers pulled the trigger on adding Oklahoma's Jamar Cain to the LSU staff as the next defensive line and run game coordinator. The move was first reported by Yahoo Sports Pete Thamel and gives further direction to the future of the program under Kelly.

    Cain was hired by Oklahoma ahead of the 2020 season where he spent the last two seasons coaching defensive ends and outside linebackers. A well respected member of the Sooners staff the last few seasons, Cain now joins a Tigers' team loaded with talent along the defensive line, beginning with young stars in BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith and Jaquelin Roy. 

    Prior to joining the Oklahoma staff, Cain served as defensive line coach for Arizona State in 2019 and had other past stops at Fresno State and North Dakota State. 

    Read More

    Cain is the latest in a string of defensive staff moves for Kelly this week, hiring Matt House as defensive coordinator and Robert Steeples as a defensive assistant. Early in the process, Kelly zoned in on longtime defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks to help replace some of the duties left behind by Corey Raymond.

    With House having a background with linebackers and Cain now with a background as a defensive line coach, Kelly has addressed position coaches at all three levels of the defense. Kelly also filled the offensive coordinator by bringing in Mike Denbrock New Year's Eve as well as quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan from Louisiana Tech.

    USATSI_13232747
    Football

    Report: LSU Adds Defensive Line Coach Jamar Cain to Staff

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_6857692
    Football

    LSU to Hire Mike Denbrock as Next Offensive Coordinator

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_13676991
    Football

    LSU Running Back Tyrion Davis-Price Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17427975
    Football

    Joe Burrow Making Case As Best Young Quarterback in NFL

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16782338
    Football

    With Kayshon Boutte "Locked In" LSU Pass Catchers Can Be Special in 2022

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17179032
    Football

    Why Announcing LSU Defensive Coordinator Now is Right Time for Program

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17362063
    Football

    LSU Impact Early Enrollees Who Can Change Tigers 2022 Season

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_17425744
    Basketball

    Why it's Not Time to Panic About LSU Basketball After Disappointing SEC Opening Loss

    Dec 30, 2021