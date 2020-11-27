LSU-Alabama Moving Towards December 5 Reschedule Date, Sports Illustrated Reports

LSU-Alabama appears to be moving toward a Dec. 5 reschedule date, reports Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Barring any unforeseen changes, the SEC has a plan in place to have the Tigers and Crimson Tide meet next weekend, with the LSU-Ole Miss game being rescheduled for Dec. 19, which is the date of the SEC championship.

This always seemed like the move for the potential reschedule of this matchup, and depending on how this weekend's slate of conference games goes, will be the option the SEC chooses to move forward with. Alabama is very much in the thick of things for not only an SEC championship but a College Football Playoff berth as well, meaning the conference will want to ensure all 10 games of its season are carried out.

The conference likely won't announce the rescheduling before this weekend's games are carried out and have until Monday to do so. LSU could potentially be in a situation where it plays No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 1 Alabama and No. 6 Florida in three straight weeks, a grueling stretch of its 2020 schedule.

Since the initial postponement date of Nov. 14, the conference, LSU and Alabama have all expressed desire to see the game rescheduled.

“The good thing is we knew this season was going to be very fluid. We focus in on Texas A&M, but I sure hope that the rescheduled Alabama game, we want to play Alabama,” coach Ed Orgeron said earlier this week. “That's a great rivalry, and we look forward to playing them. So if they can fit it in to where we can play Alabama, I'm sure they're going to do it.”

The Tigers have hosted just two home games this season in Death Valley so seeing the financial returns of the LSU-Alabama game would be a big win for the athletic department. It's not immediately clear what the times and TV schedule will look like as the conference elected not to release that information on Monday in anticipation of potential rescheduled games.

LSU is currently preparing to take on the No. 5 Aggies on Saturday evening while the Crimson Tide will take on Auburn without head coach Nick Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week.