Game Day Preview: Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU-Alabama Matchup

Tigers enter as near 30 point underdogs, look to pull off greatest upset in recent SEC memory

LSU has nothing to lose Saturday night when the program squares off with its yearly matchup against the Crimson Tide. A depleted roster and a team that's already out of the college football pecking order can be a dangerous team that can play loose.

With not many giving the purple and gold a fighting chance to keep this a game, there's no pressure on this group facing No. 2 Alabama. It's why coach Ed Orgeron felt it was important to boost his team's spirits this week as the Tigers prepare to walk into another hostile environment.

"I just want them to be positive, give them a shot that we can go in there and believe that we can play with them," Orgeron said. "We know at LSU you've gotta go through Alabama to do anything and we're up for the challenge."

Here are a few pregame notes and stories to read ahead of the Tigers battle with the Crimson Tide.

Pregame Notes

Saturday’s contest will mark LSU’s first trip back to Bryant Denny Stadium since the Tigers beat Alabama, 46-41, in 2019. That contest featured the nation’s No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams and propelled the Tigers to a 15-0 mark and the national championship that season.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is 49-18 in his 6 years as head coach of the Tigers. Orgeron is 1-7 against Alabama.

Of Orgeron’s 49 wins with the Tigers, 35 have come by double-figures, 20 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 with 13 of those coming against Top 10 opponents. Orgeron is 13-4 against Top 10 teams at LSU.

LSU’s is averaging 30.5 points and 382.0 total yards per game (112.1 rushing, 269.9 passing).

After rushing for a combined 352 yards and 2 TDs in its first 5 games, LSU has rushed for 545 yards and 6 TDs in is last three outings (147 and 2 TDs vs. Kentucky, 321 and 3 TDs vs. Florida, 77 and 1 TD vs. Ole Miss).

LSU is 22-of-23 in the redzone this year (16 TDs, 5 FGs). LSU ranks No. 2 in the SEC and No. 5 in the nation in redzone offense, scoring 95.7 percent of the time

LSU ranks No. 2 in the SEC in sacks with 24 through 8 games.

In 8 games this year, Johnson ranks No. 2 in the SEC and No. 12 nationally in passing TDs (20). He’s connected on 162-of-264 passes for 2,009 yards and 5 interceptions. He’s thrown at least one TD pass in all nine of his 10 starts. In seven of his 10 starts, Johnson has thrown at least 3 TD passes.

LB Damone Clark leads the nation in tackles per game (12.2) and is second in total tackles (98). He’s had five straight double-digit tackle games, including a career-best 19 against Ole Miss.

Three of LSU’s top 5 active receivers are all true freshmen led by Jack Bech (28 rec., 333 yards, 1 TD). Other top rookie receivers for the Tigers include Brian Thomas Jr. (18-249-0) and Malik Nabers (14-172-2).

Stories to Read

A Look Into Offensive Struggles Since 2019 LSU-Alabama Matchup

LSU QB Max Johnson Applying Past Lessons Learned to 2021 Season

LSU Hoping to Rekindle Rushing Attack Against Alabama

Three LSU Players to Watch at No. 2 Alabama

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Final Updates Ahead of No. 2 Alabama

Know Your Enemy: What LSU Faces in 2021 Alabama

Prediction: LSU at No. 2 Alabama

How to Watch/Listen to LSU at No. 2 Alabama