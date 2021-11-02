Notebook: LSU's Ed Orgeron Talks Injuries, Predictability With Scheme Ahead of Alabama Week

Tigers hope to get a few offensive stars back in the fold but secondary will remain depleted

The time has come for Coach Ed Orgeron and his depleted Tigers squad to face the Alabama Crimson Tide. Looking to beat the odds and lead this injury riddled LSU team to a victory in Tuscaloosa, it’ll be quite the difficult task.

During Orgeron’s Monday press conference, he harped on the injury bug, schematic adjustments they need to make and the offensive approach heading in Saturday night’s contest.

Injuries

The Tigers will be without safety Sage Ryan this weekend due to a lingering injury, but Orgeron believes offensive lineman Chasen Hines and wide receiver Devonta Lee will be able to suit up for the purple and gold.

With a thin secondary, the belief is that starting cornerback Cordale Flott will be able to return in Tuscaloosa. Battling injuries of his own, along with the rest of the secondary, it’s imperative Flott gets his feet under him for Saturday night.

Another question mark for this Tigers unit comes in transfer running back Tre Bradford. Is he eligible? Is he hurt? Orgeron shined light on Bradford’s status Monday afternoon, hoping to see him get some snaps under his belt against Alabama.

“He’s been eligible,” Orgeron said. “He’s a track guy. He had a lingering hamstring injury for a while. He’s better to where we can get him out to practice, and hopefully he can do very well.”

Schematic Adjustments

Orgeron didn’t hold back when asked about the scheme of this Tigers team. From being predictable on offense to not making many in-game adjustments defensively, Coach O detailed what needs to change heading into Tuscaloosa.

"We're too predictable with formations,” Orgeron said. “We're very, very predictable on defense. We need more variety on first down. We’re giving them the same looks over and over again. There’s not much disguise. What we line up in, we were in.”

He didn’t hold back by any means on what needs to change. In fact, he was about as direct as a head coach could be. Defensively, it’s a tall order against this Alabama squad who’s putting up 46 points per game.

“The biggest part for us on defense is adjusting,” Orgeron said. “We have not been in the right adjustments. We have not been in the right position according to some formations. So we had an adjustment period all last week, adjustment period all this week. We’re really honing in on being in the right place at the right time.”

Offensive Approach

This unit has faced adversity all season after losing their top offensive weapon in Kayshon Boutte. Relying on a flurry of freshmen to handle the receiving load, it’s paid off nicely for the Tigers.

Getting Max Johnson back into a rhythm will be a top priority against the Crimson Tide. His success in the RPO and staying confident in his reads is what will see this offense succeed against an inconsistent Alabama secondary.

Nick Saban detailed his respect for Johnson and the balance within this Tigers offense in his Monday press conference.

"Max Johnson does a really good job executing their offense,” Saban said. “They have really good balance in the running game. They run a lot of RPOs and they're very efficient and effective in the passing game."

As long as the Tigers capitalize on their offensive chances while controlling the clock effectively, this team will be in good hands. Continuing to see success in the run game along with these young receivers feeling more comfortable, it’ll be interesting to see what coordinator Jake Peetz dials up for Saturday night.