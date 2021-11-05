Predictions: LSU Not Able to Keep Pace With No. 2 Alabama

LSU faces a daunting task at Alabama this weekend and with the number of injuries and state of both programs, this is a situation that very likely could get ugly very quickly.

But being near 30 point underdogs doesn't mean much to Ed Orgeron or this team. Orgeron and the Tigers quite literally have nothing to lose and should go into Tuscaloosa playing free and with plenty of energy coming off a bye week.

Orgeron wanted to enstill some confidence in his players, so he showed them some tape of LSU and Alabama when each team played Florida.

"Look at the Florida game, we moved the ball on Florida and they really didn't," Orgeron said. "I just want them to be positive, give them a shot that we can go in there and believe that we can play with them. We know at LSU you've gotta go through Alabama to do anything and we're up for the challenge."

Here are the main keys for the Tigers in order to keep this a game and how we see the game playing out.

Score Prediction: Alabama 45, LSU 20

The prediction for this game is that LSU picks up a win, by not letting Alabama cover a 28.5 point favorite heading into the matchup. The Tigers simply don't have the bodies to keep up with the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Saturday with a litany of injuries piling up on this defense.

LSU's secondary will be tested as not only will Derek Stingley, Elias Ricks and Major Burns be unavailable but Cordale Flott and Sage Ryan are both likely out this weekend as well. That will put a ton of pressure on Dwight McGlothern, Jay Ward, Todd Harris, Darren Evans and Raydarious Jones in the secondary.

Facing an Alabama offense averaging 46 points a game and just now starting to hit its stride will only compact issues for this group. Brian Robinson and his 706 yards rushing will be a key for linebacker Damone Clark and this LSU front seven. Meanwhile sophomore Bryce Young is becoming more and more comfortable with the offense and is second in the SEC in passing yards and boasts an impressive 26 touchdown to three interception ratio.

Young's really targeting two guys, John Metchie and Jameson Williams, who have combined for 87 catches, 1,311 yards and 11 touchdowns as both are vertical threats down field. LSU's secondary will be tested as Young rarely makes a mistake, which doesn't play into the Tigers strength.

When this defense has had success throughout a game, it's mainly come on momentum swinging plays like sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles as opposed to forcing punts. This game has the feel of LSU needing to create a few Alabama mistakes to keep it close.

"We're gonna have to find a way to do that," Orgeron said. "We just can't sit there, we're gonna have to pick and choose our times and hopefully we can mix up our stuff enough that we can get to the quarterback. Winning the turnover battle on the road is gonna be key."

On offense the main goal of this game is to chew up as much of the clock as possible, a gameplan that worked well for the first quarter and a half against Ole Miss before the Rebels blew the game open. Three turnovers certainly didn't help matters which is why quarterback Max Johnson has been really working on keeping two hands on the ball when the pocket breaks down.

Johnson said this week that part of his job is getting the ball out quickly, which will certainly be needed against a tough Crimson Tide front seven. But in order to control the clock, all components must be in sync, starting with the offensive line being able to dictate the line of scrimmage by opening up the running game.

After completely dominating Florida in the trenches, the group wasn't able to carry over the kind of success against Ole Miss. The hope is with Chasen Hines and Cam Wire back in the lineup, LSU will be able to get back to some consistency with its rotation up front.

Stopping an electric pass rush led by outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who has compiled nine sacks and 17 tackles for a loss will be an extremely difficult task for this offensive line. Defensive linemen Phidarian Mathis and linebackers Christian Harris and Henry To'o To'o are also a few names to watch on this Alabama defense.

Expect Tyrion Davis-Price to handle most of the inside carries for the Tigers but with Armoni Goodwin back in the fold, a goal for this offense might be trying to attack the Crimson Tide with outside run designs and maybe a few passes to the speedier backs. There hasn't been a ton of versatility out of the backfield this season, which is where some of the struggles have stemmed from.

"We've got to run inside and outside," Orgeron said. "We can't run one play, we've got to use our speed and get to the outside, throw him (Goodwin) the football and put the ball in our playmakers hands."

In the end, this has a chance to get out of hand quickly much like last year's game played out. LSU's defense is so decimated with injuries that this offense is really going to need a stellar performance across the board in keeping this game manageable. They've proven it's possible this season but face a different beast this weekend.