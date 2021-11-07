Three Observations from LSU Football's 20-14 Loss to No. 2 Alabama

LSU came out and set the tone early with No. 2 Alabama that this wasn't going to be a pushover game for the Crimson Tide. Fake punts and most importantly, inspired defensive play helped the Tigers keep this one within striking distance to the very end.

Here were three takeaways from Saturday night's hard fought loss.

Multiple LSU Defensive Players Make Statement in Loss

This was the kind of defensive performance that will be remembered in Baton Rouge for a long time. The Tigers entered this game down to its third string secondary and injuries to the pass rush severely limited the options available up front as well.

But the Tigers didn't use any of that as an excuse and got tremendous performances from all three levels of the defense. Up front, Jaquelin Roy and Neil Farrell were in Bryce Young's face all night, combining for nine tackles and three tackles for a loss, including a fumble recovery by Roy that set the offense up for a fourth quarter, game winning drive. They were both significant parts of the blitzing packages LSU threw at Alabama.

In total LSU combined for eight tackles for a loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles, a lot of which was created by the pressure on the interior.

"We executed very well. We worked our butts off all week at practice and it showed today," Farrell said. "It was a lot of fun, we worked very hard during the week on our new defense."

In the second level it was linebackers Damone Clark and Mike Jones Jr. who set the tone in the first half, relentlessly getting pressure in the backfield and forcing the Alabama offense into scoreless drives on its first four opportunities. Clark and Jones combined for 13 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and a pass breakup

As for the secondary, Cam Lewis, Dwight McGlothern and Jay Ward all showed up and made huge plays throughout the night. Ward had a big hit on Bryce Young that sparked the defense while McGlothern and Lewis forced second half fumbles that swung the momentum back in LSU's favor.

The intensity this group played with despite being down nine potential starters was inspiring and all should hold their heads high.

Early Aggression Sets Tone for Rest of Game

LSU came out in this game and set the tone early. One of the main attractions with having a 4-4 team with not much left to play for except pride, the Tigers played loose and came out extremely aggressive. LSU set the tone through some fiery defensive stops mainly but also a bit of trickery from Ed Orgeron and the special teams staff.

After the offense couldn't get much going on its first drive, Orgeron burned an early timeout, much to the chagrin of many watching the game. Only Orgeron and special teams coordinator Greg McMahon had a little trick up their sleeves. LSU called a fake punt pass that was executed too perfection by punter Avery Atkins and tight end Jack Mashburn.

It was the kind of play that set the tone the rest of the game as the Tigers offense would capitalize and score its first and only touchdown of the first half. Quarterback Max Johnson talked about the play after the game, saying it gave a spark to the entire LSU sidelines.

"He kind of shot it more like a basketball," Johnson said. "It was a big part of getting momentum and energy into our team. I think it was a big part of the game and we gotta capitalize more."

By the end of the first quarter LSU had sucked all of the energy out of Bryant-Denney Stadium and was able to keep it that way for the majority of the evening.

Competitive Loss Will Hopefully Bleed into Rest of Season

The message after the game from Orgeron and the players was mostly positive. Orgeron, who only has three games remaining as the leader of the program, is hoping the Tigers' performance in Tuscaloosa can set a trend for the final three games of the year.

After all LSU did just go toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in the country and played inspiring football in the process. Orgeron said after the game that his team was not intimidated one bit coming into Tuscaloosa and that he thought it showed in the way the Tigers performed.

"This has gotta lead into the last three games," Orgeron said. "We got to play the last three games with the same fire, the same intensity, same fire we had on defense and get better on offense. I told them next week for Arkansas, we've got to get ready."

Johnson said the mentality coming in was the team was going to need to bring it's own "juice" and that the goal of the game was to come out with that aggressive style of play that worked early in the game.

"I feel like we should've played like this every single week," Johnson said. "To be in the spot we're in right now is kind of frustrating but we've gotta come back next week and grind for Arkansas."