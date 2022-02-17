LSU Announces Spring Football Practice Schedule

LSU announced its full spring practice schedule on Thursday afternoon, with practices under first year coach Brian Kelly to get started beginning March 24 to kick off the new regime.

The Tigers will hold 15 practices over a five week period to begin implementing the new offensive and defensive schemes while also holding its annual pro day on April 6 ahead of the 2022 draft. The purple and gold have nine players who were invited to the NFL Combine next month and the pro day is another event for the players to show their skillset in a familiar setting.

There will be plenty to watch from a player development standpoint welcoming a new staff as well as 15 freshmen and 13 transfers to the program. Pretty much every position group will be in heated battles to compete for playing time and make good first impressions, including the quarterback spot with veteran Myles Brennan going head to head with young gun slingers Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard.



Wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and the secondary will all be very interesting to follow as well with the most shakeup coming in those rooms during the offseason. Of course the other component to this spring practice will be getting a handle on what Kelly and this staff prioritize offensively and defensively under coordinators Mike Denbrock and Matt House.

Here's a look at the full 15 spring practice schedule for the purple and gold:

Week 1: March 24, 26

Week 2: March 29, 31 and April 2

Week 3: April 5, 7, 9

Week 4: April 12, 14, 16

Week 5: April 19, 21, 22, 23

Pro Day: April 6

Spring Game: April 23