Tiger Predictions: LSU Gets One Step Closer to Bowl Eligibility With Win Over Arkansas

LSU and Arkansas have more in common than you might think, not the least of which has been a season full of ups and downs. After winning its first four games of the season and getting into the top 15, the Razorbacks would lose three straight and fall out of the top 25.

LSU hasn't been close to that position this season but have had moments where its looked like a team that's better than its record suggests, most recently against the Crimson Tide. This is an important game for both program's and the respective goals each has. Here's how we see the game playing out Saturday evening.

Score Prediction: LSU 27, Arkansas 24

All eyes will be on the quarterback competition this weekend as one of Max Johnson or Garrett Nussmeier will assert himself as the starter for the remainder of the season. It's a fascinating story for a number of reasons, but most importantly to see what the Tigers get out of the true freshman who has played well in recent late game action.

The game plan is for Nussmeier and Johnson to split series in the first half and whoever has the most success carries the Tigers the rest of the way. Nussmeier has drawn praise for being a spark of energy for this offense when in the game and with some of the recent struggles through the air, mixing it up a bit is a nice change of pace.

All week, Orgeron and the players have talked about what an intense battle its been with both players stepping up their games this week in practice.

“They were competing,” Orgeron said Thursday. “One day Max will do well, the next day Garrett would do well. I think Max still has the edge. There was nothing glaring saying that Garrett should be over him, but have to see full-speed action. Both will get their chance.”

This is a susceptible Arkansas defense but with LSU now also out starting guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines, the continuity up front will continue to be a struggle. Johnson has had to deal with it all season but how Nussmeier responds will be telling to how the offense clicks early.

Nussmeier has proven to be much more aggressive in getting out of the pocket and either getting downfield with his legs or making off platform throws. That could bode well for the Tigers if the offensive line struggles.

With the kind of aggression that the defense played with against Alabama, spotting Arkansas even 24 points might be a bit high. The Tigers really seemed to find another gear to success with the number of blitzes that were called against the Crimson Tide.

It's a game plan that the purple and gold should probably stick with but expect Arkansas to be a bit more prepared, especially with an extremely well coached offensive line. Sam Pittman has made a name for himself as not only a strong recruiter but his ability to develop offensive line talent.

Arkansas is No. 1 in the SEC in rushing, averaging 243 yards per game on the ground and 5.29 yards per carry. The Razorbacks are the definition of a committee backfield as four different players have rushed for 400 yards this season, including quarterback KJ Jefferson and running backs Trelon Smith, Raheim Sanders and Dominique Johnson.

This Tigers defense will have some trouble with completely shutting down this rushing attack but the way the front seven was able to hold the Crimson Tide to a season low six rushing yards bodes well for confidence and scheme. Forcing Jefferson, who has a 16 touchdown to three interception ratio this season, to beat LSU through the air should be the goal for this Tigers' defense.

Ultimately this game will come down to how well the offense executes with two different quarterbacks and if the defense can have a productive evening in stopping the run. The Tigers have three games remaining and must win two to become bowl eligible.

Capping off a home SEC finale win would be a good start.