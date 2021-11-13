LSU Arkansas Game Day Football Preview

It's game day and all eyes will be on the quarterback situation for tonight's game against Arkansas. The purple and gold will get a nice peak into part of the future of this offense with both Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier taking significant snaps.

But outside of the question of which quarterback shines, the focus on the field will be how the defense holds up against the best rushing attack in the SEC this season.

“What Garrett does well is his instincts,” Ed Orgeron said. “He’s quick with the ball, he’s a gunslinger now. He’s going to take chances, he’s going to roll out. He wants to make plays, just like Max, they’re both competitive… Garrett’s loose and will take chances which is good if it works.”

LSU enters this game as underdogs once again even though the purple and gold have never lost to the Razorbacks in the Orgeron era. Here are some pregame notes and a few stories to read ahead of kickoff.

Pregame Notes

LSU, which is coming off its best defensive effort of the season, dropped a 20-14 decision to No. 2 Alabama last week. Arkansas won its second straight with a 31-28 win over No. 17 Mississippi State.

LSU has won five straight and eight of the last 10 games against the Razorbacks. Last year, LSU beat the Hogs, 27-24, in Fayetteville.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is 49-19 in his 6 years as head coach of the Tigers. Orgeron is 5-3 against Arkansas.

Of Orgeron’s 49 wins with the Tigers, 35 have come by double-figures, 20 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25 with 13 of those coming against Top 10 opponents. Orgeron is 13-5 against Top 10 teams at LSU.

LSU’s is averaging 28.7 5 points and 372.3 total yards per game (111.8 rushing, 260.6 passing).

After rushing for a combined 352 yards and 2 TDs in its first 5 games, LSU has rushed for 654 yards and 6 TDs in its last 4 outings (147 and 2 TDs vs. Kentucky, 321 and 3 TDs vs. Florida, 77 and 1 TD vs. Ole Miss. 109 yards vs. Alabama).

Last week, LSU held the Crimson Tide to 6 rushing yards, the fewest ever for Alabama in a SEC game. LSU also held Alabama to season lows for first downs (16), points (20) and total yards (308).

LSU ranks No. 2 in the SEC in sacks with 28 through 9 games.

LSU is 32-6 when winning the turnover margin games under Ed Orgeron.

LB Damone Clark leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in tackles with 106.

