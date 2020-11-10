SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

What Are the Options Regarding the Status of LSU-Alabama Football Matchup?

Glen West

LSU's game against Alabama is in jeopardy after coach Ed Orgeron confirmed on Monday that a number of players have tested positive for COVID-19 and an even larger number are in quarantine due to contact tracing. 

So what are the options currently left to the program if its deemed the game can't be played on Saturday? Remember, LSU already has filled its open date on Dec. 12 with the Florida Gators so that possibility is out of the question. 

The most likely scenario is to just flat out cancel the game. That's likely a last case scenario but one that the SEC and LSU athletic department have likely already discussed. LSU notified the conference and the two sides have been discussing various options for a few days according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. 

Orgeron called the situation "fluid" on a number of occasions during Monday's press conference. The minimum requirements a team must have in order to play is 53 scholarship players that include one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen.

"I'll let the doctors and Scott Woodward handle all that stuff," Orgeron said about the potential postponement of the game. "Those things, those numbers and stuff are very fluid right now. Right now we're planning on playing Alabama."

It's certainly possible this game won't be played but if LSU is truly at the minimum requirements come Saturday, it would be in the best interest to play the game for a number of reasons. One thing that needs to be considered is that LSU has already had to give up a home game because of Hurricane Delta. 

The loss of a second home game this season, in a year where there are only five to begin with, would mean more lost revenue, particularly considering the opponent. LSU-Alabama always draws a crowd and even through the struggles, Tiger Stadium would likely be as close to 25% capacity as possible. 

For an athletic department that is projected to lose $80 million in revenue this season, any additional financial hits are demoralizing. The SEC will also want this game played at all costs as the matchup has always been among the most viewed in the college football season over the years. 

On Monday while making an appearance on the Paul Finebaum show, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference is looking at flexing some postponed games all the way up to Dec. 19, which is the same day as the SEC Championship game. Of course, if Alabama is in the SEC Championship that won’t be a viable option for a potential LSU reschedule. 

Another doubtful option would be to delay the game to Monday or Tuesday and have both Alabama and LSU make a quick turnaround for their games next week. Again, this is clearly a doubtful option because you'd be asking a team to potentially play two games in the span of five days. 

At the end of the day, there are only two clear options the SEC could decide, moving forward with a game if LSU meets the minimum requirements or outright canceling the game. The conference has proven that it isn't afraid to postpone games this season but canceling one of the top matchups of the year is a bitter pill that nobody likely wants to swallow.  

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Film Review: What is LSU Football Getting in 2021 Safety Commit Derrick Davis?

Davis could be used at safety or as a hybrid linebacker in LSU defensive scheme

Brian Smith

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Confirms COVID-19 Outbreak, Team Still Preparing to Play Alabama

Orgeron confirms a number of starters included in quarantine

Glen West

Myles Brennan Out Against Alabama, LSU Quarterback Situation Murky Ahead of Saturday's Game

Tigers only with one available scholarship quarterback due to quarantine

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Responds to Receiver Koy Moore's Claim of Police Harassment

Orgeron confirms that LSU, BRPD investigating harassment claim made by Moore

Glen West

An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup With Alabama

Tigers enter matchup as 24.5-point underdogs against No. 2 team in the country

Glen West

SI All-American Gives Thoughts on Derrick Davis Commitment, How LSU 2021 Class is Constructed

Tigers feature one of 2021 class's elite secondary hauls, have potential to finish in top three

Glen West

Recent Recruiting Surge Proving LSU Football Struggles This Season Leaving Little Negative Effect

Additions of Ryan, Davis in last week making for stellar recruiting class

Glen West

How LSU Football Defense Can Stymie Alabama Offense Part 2: The Passing Attack

Play variation, offense filled with dangerous players will be difficult for LSU to stall

Brian Smith

LSU Football Secures Commitment from 2021 Safety Derrick Davis Jr.

Tigers have secured elite group of safeties with recent commitment of Davis, program up to 22 commits in class

Glen West

Former LSU QB Joe Burrow Believes He's Just Scratching the Surface of Immense Potential

Burrow hopes to lead Bengals back into playoff picture this season

Glen West