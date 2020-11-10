What Are the Options Regarding the Status of LSU-Alabama Football Matchup?

LSU's game against Alabama is in jeopardy after coach Ed Orgeron confirmed on Monday that a number of players have tested positive for COVID-19 and an even larger number are in quarantine due to contact tracing.

So what are the options currently left to the program if its deemed the game can't be played on Saturday? Remember, LSU already has filled its open date on Dec. 12 with the Florida Gators so that possibility is out of the question.

The most likely scenario is to just flat out cancel the game. That's likely a last case scenario but one that the SEC and LSU athletic department have likely already discussed. LSU notified the conference and the two sides have been discussing various options for a few days according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Orgeron called the situation "fluid" on a number of occasions during Monday's press conference. The minimum requirements a team must have in order to play is 53 scholarship players that include one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen.

"I'll let the doctors and Scott Woodward handle all that stuff," Orgeron said about the potential postponement of the game. "Those things, those numbers and stuff are very fluid right now. Right now we're planning on playing Alabama."

It's certainly possible this game won't be played but if LSU is truly at the minimum requirements come Saturday, it would be in the best interest to play the game for a number of reasons. One thing that needs to be considered is that LSU has already had to give up a home game because of Hurricane Delta.

The loss of a second home game this season, in a year where there are only five to begin with, would mean more lost revenue, particularly considering the opponent. LSU-Alabama always draws a crowd and even through the struggles, Tiger Stadium would likely be as close to 25% capacity as possible.

For an athletic department that is projected to lose $80 million in revenue this season, any additional financial hits are demoralizing. The SEC will also want this game played at all costs as the matchup has always been among the most viewed in the college football season over the years.

On Monday while making an appearance on the Paul Finebaum show, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference is looking at flexing some postponed games all the way up to Dec. 19, which is the same day as the SEC Championship game. Of course, if Alabama is in the SEC Championship that won’t be a viable option for a potential LSU reschedule.

Another doubtful option would be to delay the game to Monday or Tuesday and have both Alabama and LSU make a quick turnaround for their games next week. Again, this is clearly a doubtful option because you'd be asking a team to potentially play two games in the span of five days.

At the end of the day, there are only two clear options the SEC could decide, moving forward with a game if LSU meets the minimum requirements or outright canceling the game. The conference has proven that it isn't afraid to postpone games this season but canceling one of the top matchups of the year is a bitter pill that nobody likely wants to swallow.