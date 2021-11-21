LSU Cruises to 27-14 Win Over ULM Defined by Explosive Plays and Stout Defense

In what was expected to be a get right game for LSU against in state UL-Monroe, the Tigers struggled with efficiency in the redzone but capitalized on enough explosive plays to pull out a 27-14 win.

It was one of those games where the score wasn't really reflected by the actual performance on the field for a number of reasons.

Early in the game, the Tigers' scoring was defined by touchdowns that didn't count. Two times LSU thought it had touchdowns, the first coming off a Johnson fumble that he recovered and launched to the endzone for a 20-yard touchdown. The second came on a pick six from Jay Ward just a few minutes later.

Instead, video review deemed that Johnson was down on the fumble recovery and Ward stepped out of bounds, resulting in no points.

The LSU offense was able to move down the field but the problems cropped up when it got close to the redzone. Twice in the game the Tigers couldn't capitalize with touchdowns when getting inside the 20-yard line, the first of which was that fluky play of Johnson's fumble and overturned touchdown. The second occurred in the third quarter after a 15 play drive came up dry on a failed fourth down throw.

Mix in a Cade York missed field goal in scoring position and it was a game defined by missed opportunities. But against one of the worst pass defenses in college football, it was only a matter of time before LSU would settle in.

It was the big play connection of Johnson to freshman receiver Malik Nabers that helped the Tigers separate from the Warhawks. The two hooked up for a 48-yard catch and run that led to a touchdown a few plays later and then a 67-yard catch and run to extend the lead to 17-0 in the first half.

It was a breakout performance for the true freshman who hauled in four catches for 143 yards throughout the night. Explosive plays continued to be a theme in the second half as Johnson would hit freshman Brian Thomas for a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter to further extend the lead.

Johnson would complete 22-of-33 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns in his return as the primary starter.

Yet despite a dominant start to the game for the Tigers, the final five minutes of the first half couldn't have gone much worse. A fake punt that was intercepted and returned deep into LSU territory was followed by a 25 yard touchdown catch by Boogie Knight that kept the Warhawks in a respectable 17-7 halftime deficit.

It was the kind of finish to a half that's been symbolic of this team's downfall all season. Bad decisions and poor execution played a hand in keeping ULM around for far too long in this game.

Of its first six drives in the game, the offense punted just once, further pointing to the offense's inability to capitalize when in scoring position.

The defensive effort was there all night as the Tigers really only allowed one drive to develop through three quarters. Linebacker Damone Clark was all over the field, including putting constant pressure on the quarterback as the defense would combine for five tackles for a loss and one interception by Jay Ward. Another highlight for the defense was stopping ULM at the goal line twice in the first and fourth quarters.

In what was widely expected to be a get right game for the Tigers, allowing the Warhawks to hang around for as long as they did left the program with more questions than it expected heading into Texas A&M next weekend.