LSU Bowl Game: Tigers Find Out Destination

LSU will cap off coach Brian Kelly’s first season in the Citrus Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 2.

The game is set for Noon CT in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida and will mark the third time the Tigers have played in the bowl game since 2016.

After dropping back-to-back games to both Georgia and Texas A&M to end the season, it was inevitable the Tigers’ lofty bowl expectations would diminish, pushing them to a Citrus Bowl berth.

LSU (9-4) has never played Purdue (8-5) in football, but now facing a Boilermakers squad who is fresh off of a Big Ten Championship Game appearance, it provides the Tigers with stiff competition.

Outside the New Year’s Six bowl games, the Citrus Bowl was the next-best option for an SEC program, giving the Tigers a chance to put it all in their final game together.

“I don't think there's anything that can take away from what this team accomplished on the field relative to winning an SEC West championship,” Kelly said following LSU’s loss in the SEC Championship Game.“They won that on the field. What I think it does is it brings into light clearly the progress that we've made and the things that we have to continue to work on.

“We're not happy that we're not the SEC champs. That's not what we wanted today. We wanted to win this game. But we know where we're at. We've clearly talked about what we need to do to be the SEC champs…We need to go to work and get better at the things necessary for us to be better collectively, individually and as a football program.”