LSU-Central Michigan Gameday Preview: Pregame Notes and Stories to Read

Tigers set to square off against Central Michigan for first time, won 56 of last 57 non-conference games

LSU is set to kickoff with Central Michigan at 6:30 p.m. in Death Valley, marking the first official meeting of the two programs. Two of the Tigers first three opponents on the schedule come against teams the program had yet to play in football.

The purple and gold hope round two goes a bit better than that season opening loss to UCLA in the Rose Bowl and there are a number of different areas the team must execute well to pull out a victory. Here are a few pregame notes, stories to read and times of interest ahead of this evening's contest.

Interesting Notes

This will be the first meeting between CMU and LSU.

Central Michigan is 0-10 all-time against current members of the SEC. CMU has played seven games against teams from the state of Louisiana, going 4-3, and 1-2 in games in Louisiana.

Head Coach Jim McElwain is 1-2 against the Tigers with all three games coming while he was the head coach at Florida. All three games were decided by a touchdown or less.

LSU has won seven straight and 56 of its last 57 games against non-conference opponents in Tiger Stadium.

LSU quarterback Max Johnson is first QB in LSU history to throw 3 TD passes in each of his first four starts (3 at Florida, 3 vs. Ole Miss, 3 at UCLA, 3 vs. McNeese).

Sophomore WR Kayshon Boutte leads the nation in receiving TDs with five.

LSU is 26-1 overall under Orgeron when having a 100-yard rusher.

11 different players have caught passes for LSU this year with junior Trey Palmer second on the team with 10 receptions for 77 yards and 1 TD. True freshman WR Jack Bech is third on team with 5 receptions for 74 yards.

Important Times of Interest

3:30 p.m. Club level, Suites open at Tiger Stadium

4:30 p.m. All remaining gates, including student gates open at Tiger Stadium

4:45 p.m. LSU arrives at “Victory Hill”

4:49 p.m. LSU walks down “Victory Hill” with LSU football alumni

4:54 p.m. LSU arrives at Jeff Boss Locker Room

5:01 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland marches down “Victory Hill”

6:26 p.m. Alma Mater and National Anthem

6:33:30 p.m. LSU Intro Video

6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field

6:36 p.m. Central Michigan takes the field

6:36 p.m. . Coin toss at midfield

6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Central Michigan on SEC Network