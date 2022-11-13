Skip to main content

LSU Clinches Spot in SEC Championship Game, Set to Face Georgia

The Tigers continue putting the country on notice, clinch their spot in the SEC title game.
Brian Kelly has done the improbable in his first season at the helm of LSU football. The Tigers are headed to the Southeastern Conference championship game and will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Heading into the weekend, LSU was tied for first in the SEC West with Ole Miss, but the Tigers owned the head-to-head tiebreaker after defeating the Rebels back in October.

With Lane Kiffin and his squad losing to Alabama on Saturday, the Tigers punched their ticket to the conference championship game outright, marking an unbelievable feat for this program.

Who would’ve thought? After losing the season opener to Florida State, all signs pointed to this season being a rebuilding year, but Kelly and this squad had other plans. Going 8-1 through their last nine games, including two Top 10 victories, the tide is turning in Baton Rouge.

It’s been the consistent improvement from this LSU offense that has allowed the Tigers to make such a meteoric rise. Led by Jayden Daniels, who has quickly become one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC, this unit is clicking on all cylinders and showing no signs of slowing down.

LSU has two games remaining this season, but the stage has been set in Atlanta. The Tigers will face the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs in what has all the makings of being an instant classic.

