How Did a Few College Coaches in Running for LSU Job Fare During Tigers Bye Week?

For the first Saturday in two months, LSU fans were able to spend a whole day channel surfing through various college football games while not missing out on the Tigers.

It was an opportunity to see many of the teams whose coaches could very well be a part of the LSU search moving forward and some of them earned statement wins over the weekend. Here's a look at how a few of the coaching candidates performed during the Tigers' bye week.

Mel Tucker (Michigan State)

In what was perhaps the most important game of the regular season for the Spartans, Tucker's group knocked off No. 6 Michigan 37-33 to get in the driver's seat of the Big 10 eastern division. The win moves Michigan State to 8-0 on the season and was one of the more entertaining back and forths of the college season.

After getting behind early 30-14, Michigan State stormed back into the game behind running back Kenneth Walker, who rushed for 197 yards and five touchdowns on the afternoon. Tucker's name has been a popular one for a number of weeks in Baton Rouge and will only continue to gain steam with wins like Saturdays.

It won't be an easy finish for Michigan State with top 25 outings against Penn State and Ohio State to close the regular season. But Tucker's team has adopted a feisty, ultra competitive mindset of its head coach and it's paying off with clutch wins.

Dave Aranda (Baylor)

Don't look now but LSU's former defensive coordinator has Baylor playing its best ball in over two years since Aranda joined the program. The Bears knocked off Texas 31-24 to improve to 7-1 on the season and a top 15 ranking. It wasn't an easy start to his career at Baylor a year ago with his team going 2-7 but it's been a complete inverse to 2020 for this Bears squad.

Baylor is No. 33 in total defense this year and have allowed 15 touchdowns, good for top 20 in the country under Aranda's guidance. Throughout his time as LSU's defensive coordinator, it wasn't a matter of if Aranda would get a head coaching gig but when. A quick turnaround of the Baylor program and it's easy to see why he's a strong candidate for the LSU job.

LSU's locker room hasn't been the same since Aranda's departure, especially on the defensive end as his calming demeanor and high football IQ were a near perfect blend for this Tigers' defense during his time in Baton Rouge.

Billy Napier (ULL)

ULL has moved to 7-1 on the season after a dominant win over Texas State and in prime position to set itself up for another bowl opportunity. What Napier is doing in Lafayette can't be overlooked.

He's currently on a trajectory to lead the Ragin Cajuns to three straight 10 win seasons, the last two of which have resulted in bowl wins. It's a really impressive stretch for a program that largely won't attract the level of talent in nearby schools, pointing to the recruiting and development chops of Napier and his staff.

Napier has accumulated a 35-12 record over his four years with the Ragin Cajuns and has past stops at Clemson and Alabama, so he knows what a winning college program looks like and how to build it. He's a name that's deserving of strong consideration for this position as he knows the Louisiana area well in recruiting and has proven he can build a sustainable winner at a program where that hasn't always been the case.