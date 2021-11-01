Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How Did a Few College Coaches in Running for LSU Job Fare During Tigers Bye Week?

    Tucker, Aranda and Napier all pick up wins during LSU bye week.
    Author:

    For the first Saturday in two months, LSU fans were able to spend a whole day channel surfing through various college football games while not missing out on the Tigers. 

    It was an opportunity to see many of the teams whose coaches could very well be a part of the LSU search moving forward and some of them earned statement wins over the weekend. Here's a look at how a few of the coaching candidates performed during the Tigers' bye week. 

    Mel Tucker (Michigan State)

    In what was perhaps the most important game of the regular season for the Spartans, Tucker's group knocked off No. 6 Michigan 37-33 to get in the driver's seat of the Big 10 eastern division. The win moves Michigan State to 8-0 on the season and was one of the more entertaining back and forths of the college season.

    After getting behind early 30-14, Michigan State stormed back into the game behind running back Kenneth Walker, who rushed for 197 yards and five touchdowns on the afternoon. Tucker's name has been a popular one for a number of weeks in Baton Rouge and will only continue to gain steam with wins like Saturdays.

    It won't be an easy finish for Michigan State with top 25 outings against Penn State and Ohio State to close the regular season. But Tucker's team has adopted a feisty, ultra competitive mindset of its head coach and it's paying off with clutch wins. 

    Dave Aranda (Baylor)

    Read More

    Don't look now but LSU's former defensive coordinator has Baylor playing its best ball in over two years since Aranda joined the program. The Bears knocked off Texas 31-24 to improve to 7-1 on the season and a top 15 ranking. It wasn't an easy start to his career at Baylor a year ago with his team going 2-7 but it's been a complete inverse to 2020 for this Bears squad. 

    Baylor is No. 33 in total defense this year and have allowed 15 touchdowns, good for top 20 in the country under Aranda's guidance. Throughout his time as LSU's defensive coordinator, it wasn't a matter of if Aranda would get a head coaching gig but when. A quick turnaround of the Baylor program and it's easy to see why he's a strong candidate for the LSU job. 

    LSU's locker room hasn't been the same since Aranda's departure, especially on the defensive end as his calming demeanor and high football IQ were a near perfect blend for this Tigers' defense during his time in Baton Rouge.

    Billy Napier (ULL)

    ULL has moved to 7-1 on the season after a dominant win over Texas State and in prime position to set itself up for another bowl opportunity. What Napier is doing in Lafayette can't be overlooked. 

    He's currently on a trajectory to lead the Ragin Cajuns to three straight 10 win seasons, the last two of which have resulted in bowl wins. It's a really impressive stretch for a program that largely won't attract the level of talent in nearby schools, pointing to the recruiting and development chops of Napier and his staff. 

    Napier has accumulated a 35-12 record over his four years with the Ragin Cajuns and has past stops at Clemson and Alabama, so he knows what a winning college program looks like and how to build it. He's a name that's deserving of strong consideration for this position as he knows the Louisiana area well in recruiting and has proven he can build a sustainable winner at a program where that hasn't always been the case.

    USATSI_17060669
    Football

    How Did a Few College Coaches in Running for LSU Job Fare During Tigers Bye Week?

    26 seconds ago
    7E25CC90-8FFD-4466-93EC-5462A7A7CF09
    Football

    An Early Look at LSU Football’s Matchup with No. 3 Alabama

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13645368
    Football

    LSU-Alabama Gets 6 P.M. Kickoff Time in Tuscaloosa

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13904597
    Football

    Justin Jefferson Hopes LSU Teammate Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Rookie Receiving Record

    Oct 31, 2021
    USATSI_17013596
    Football

    Could LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier See Extended Reps Down the Stretch?

    Oct 30, 2021
    8762BAF3-3BC5-49FC-8BDB-7962C42D517B
    Football

    LSU Football Staff Checks in at Various High School Games Over Bye Week

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_15615394
    Basketball

    How Does LSU Basketball Depth Chart Shake Up Opening Night?

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_17012191
    Football

    LSU Program Staying Motivated to Close Out 2021 Season on Right Note

    Oct 29, 2021