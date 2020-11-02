SI.com
After Blowout Loss to Auburn, Ed Orgeron Says Don’t Expect Any LSU Coaching Changes in Season

Glen West

Fresh off its worst loss of the Ed Orgeron era from a pure scoring perspective, all levels of this LSU team need to be thoroughly addressed. From personnel to training, practice habits and the coaching staff, LSU needs to drastically change its approach before the Nov. 14 matchup with Alabama. 

With as tough a schedule as there is in the SEC the rest of the way, it's very possible that the Tigers could finish under .500 for the first time since 1999. Since the week one loss against Mississippi State, the question that fans have pondered over is what it would take for changes to be made with the coaching staff.

Last year's defense certainly wasn't this program's best but it stepped up when it counted in the postseason and never had some of the issues the 2020 defense seems to consistently find itself in. The players have struggled with the transition from Dave Aranda's 3-4 defense to Bo Pelini's 4-3 scheme. 

It's a young group overall but the missed assignments and confusion that popped up again on Saturday shouldn't be this evident five weeks into the season. It's one thing to lose to a team that just makes plays on your gameplan and scheme but it's another issue entirely when you beat yourselves because of on field communication issues and missed assignments. 

Orgeron was asked after the most recent loss with Auburn whether or not he was evaluating the staff in season and if there could be in any changes made.

"We'll evaluate everything, I'm always evaluating but we've gotta go through the season and give everybody a chance," Orgeron said. "We'll look at what we're doing at the end of the season and evaluate everything."

Cutting ties with any coach after this season would be a major financial decision not only because of buyouts but also because you'd have to hire a replacement. Severing ties with Pelini for example would be a big financial commitment.

LSU would owe Pelini $4.6 million dollars if they were to fire the defensive coordinator after the season. Pelini’s contract is three years and fully guaranteed so it’d be a big decision if that’s the route Orgeron and the athletic department decide to go.

Just this week, the Advocate reported the LSU athletic department had to lay off a number of employees while "high ranking members" agreed to a 5% pay cut in salaries. 

Orgeron, athletic director Scott Woodward, baseball coach Paul Mainieri and basketball coach Will Wade all took pay cuts as the athletic department prepares to lose $80 million in revenue this year. 

"Very willing,” Orgeron said. “The thing I liked about it was they didn’t cut anything from our athletes. We’re traveling the same way, the same amount of food. I think 5% is very generous. Some schools are going 10% or higher. I was very glad to do it.”

What changes Orgeron wants to make this offseason could result in how much the athletic department will allow, which is something that has never been a problem with LSU in the past. It'll be something to monitor once the season ends but as Orgeron said Saturday, don't expect any in-season changes to be made. 

