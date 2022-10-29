LSU Commit Rickie Collins Lighting Up Senior Year

The LSU football program got a good one when 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins committed to the Tigers in August. Collins gave the Tigers a tremendous in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly after he backed off his pledge to Purdue.

With recruitment out of the way, Collins is now enjoying a dominant senior season at Woodlawn High School. It hasn’t been perfect, but the future Tiger has certainly been shining bright each week.

On Friday, it was another masterclass performance, but one play has social media raving about the 4-star gunslinger.

READ MORE: Tigers Dishing Out Offers Left and Right, Utilizing Open Date

On senior night, Collins came through in a big way to lift Woodlawn to victory, doing it all with both his arm and legs, as this program looks to end the regular season on a high note.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder had been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home.

Collins received significant buzz on social media with this LSU program starting the hashtag trend #RickieReconsidered.

READ MORE: Film Review - Kayshon Boutte's Role Expanding, Brian Thomas Jr. Breaking Out

As Collins’ season winds down, it’ll be interesting to monitor the consistent growth he makes over the next few weeks as he continues prepping for LSU. With such a loaded quarterback room, the rich get richer when Collins arrives on campus.