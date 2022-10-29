Skip to main content

LSU Commit Rickie Collins Lighting Up Senior Year

Collins lifted Woodlawn to a senior night victory on Friday, social media raving about the future Tiger.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The LSU football program got a good one when 4-star quarterback Rickie Collins committed to the Tigers in August. Collins gave the Tigers a tremendous in-state win for head coach Brian Kelly after he backed off his pledge to Purdue.

With recruitment out of the way, Collins is now enjoying a dominant senior season at Woodlawn High School. It hasn’t been perfect, but the future Tiger has certainly been shining bright each week.

On Friday, it was another masterclass performance, but one play has social media raving about the 4-star gunslinger.

READ MORE: Tigers Dishing Out Offers Left and Right, Utilizing Open Date 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On senior night, Collins came through in a big way to lift Woodlawn to victory, doing it all with both his arm and legs, as this program looks to end the regular season on a high note.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder had been a high-priority target for the Tigers over the last couple of months, with the Tigers looking to keep him close to home. 

Collins received significant buzz on social media with this LSU program starting the hashtag trend #RickieReconsidered.

READ MORE: Film Review - Kayshon Boutte's Role Expanding, Brian Thomas Jr. Breaking Out 

As Collins’ season winds down, it’ll be interesting to monitor the consistent growth he makes over the next few weeks as he continues prepping for LSU. With such a loaded quarterback room, the rich get richer when Collins arrives on campus. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_19072493
Football

LSU Recruiting: Tigers Dishing Out Offers Left and Right, Utilizing Open Date

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17570694
Basketball

SI Tickets: Lock In Your LSU Men's and Women's Basketball Tickets

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16970914 (1)
Football

Film Review: Kayshon Boutte's Role Expanding, Brian Thomas Jr. Shining

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18379277 (2)
Baseball

LSU Baseball: Fall Ball Scrimmage Updates

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19255094
Basketball

Kim Mulkey Provides Final Updates Ahead of First Exhibition Matchup

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19111108
Football

What LSU is Getting in 2023 LB Christian Brathwaite

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_18755793
Football

Former LSU Linebacker Damone Clark Activated by Dallas Cowboys

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17462595 (1)
Basketball

Kim Mulkey, LSU Tigers Land Two Players on Preseason All-SEC First Team

By Zack Nagy