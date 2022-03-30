LSU Cornerback Pig Cage Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU's depth at cornerback took a little bit of a hit as cornerback Pig Cage has elected to enter the transfer portal. Cage announced on social media that he'd be moving on from the program after transferring from Nicholls ahead of the 2021 season.

Cage becomes the second LSU player in as many days on the defensive side of the football to enter his name in the portal, joining linebacker Josh White who entered his name on Tuesday. Cage didn't receive many opportunities but did step up in the Texas Bowl, recording six tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack in the game.

The loss of Cage is a little bit of a blow in the immediate future as cornerback is one of the positions the Tigers are low in numbers this spring. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Mekhi Garner, Greg Brooks, Damarius McGhee and Raydarious Jones is pretty much the depth at corner, with freshmen Laterrance Welch and Jaelyn Davis-Robinson still not on campus.

Bernard-Converse will undoubtedly make a push as one of the starters on the outside and Brooks has primarily played nickel during his college career, leaving snaps at the other outside corner position up for grabs. Garner has looked really solid while there's been a sense that McGhee and Jones still have some proving to do with this new staff despite being the only returners for the spring.

LSU could also elect to move one of its safeties to corner. The purple and gold have plenty of depth in the safety room and one candidate that would make sense is Jay Ward, who spent his first few years as an outside corner before making the switch to safety last season.