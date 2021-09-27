LSU Linebacker Damone Clark Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

LSU linebacker Damone Clark was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week for his 15 tackle performance against Mississippi State this weekend. It's the first time Clark has been awarded an SEC Player of the Week honor.

The veteran linebacker was all over the field against the Bulldogs combining for 15 tackles throughout the game. As one of the No. 18 on this roster, Clark has been one of the vocal leaders on the team and was proud of the defensive effort the team gave against Mississippi State.

"We know what happened last year but we just wanted to make sure the past is the past. Just make sure the same thing didn't happen this year. I'm proud of our defense. We gotta keep fighting til the end but I'm proud of the way we fought."

The gameplan against Mississippi State worked extremely well for three quarters as the Tigers were able to keep the deep plays down field from becoming an issue. Tackling in the back half of the defense was a must and Clark along with the rest of the linebackers and defensive backs did a tremendous job with keeping everything in front of them.

Clark has struggled at times in coverage throughout his career but he was able to make an impact on Saturday by keeping everything in front of him and not missing tackles. He leads the team in total tackles by a wide margin with 42 on the season, three of which have been for a loss.

Getting into the backfield will be an important emphasis for this group whether it's Bo Nix or TJ Finley behind center for Auburn. This group will need Clark's leadership and continual improvement to have success throughout the season, particularly with Derek Stingley down.