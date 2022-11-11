LSU Defensive End BJ Ojulari Signs Key NIL Deal

The NIL deals continue to roll in for LSU players this week. After knocking off Alabama last weekend, we’ve seen a number of Tigers ink big-time deals. The latest player? Defensive end BJ Ojulari.

Ojulari signed a deal with Natchitoches, Louisiana, based Jimmy Granger Ford Lincoln dealership. The junior captain has been an integral piece to the Tigers’ success this season, and in turn, has signed his fair share of NIL deals.

The infamous No. 18, as part of the deal, promoted the dealership on his social media accounts while receiving a Ram TRX Hellcat truck.

“Honored to be a part of the team,” Ojulari wrote in an Instagram post.

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams Sign First Major NIL Deals

It’s no secret why he’s received recognition. The monstrous defensive end has been a lethal force all season for the Tigers. In seven games, Ojulari has already accumulated 36 total tackles with 6.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble, but his best game this season came when LSU needed him most last weekend against Alabama.

Ojulari totaled 11 tackles and a sack, containing Alabama quarterback Bryce Young while propelling the Tigers to another monstrous Top 10 victory in Death Valley.

Already signing deals with Raising Canes, memorabilia companies and more, Ojulari is certainly cashing in on his NIL opportunities.

READ MORE: Brian Kelly, LSU Know What's At Stake, Taking it One Step at a Time

Along with Ojulari, we saw both LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Josh Williams ink their first major NIL deals this week with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.

The tide is turning in Baton Rouge, and as success continues rolling the Tigers’ way, the more opportunities players will have to sign partnerships with major brands.

LSU is set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday morning with kickoff set for 11 a.m. CT in Fayetteville.