LSU Defensive Players Making Most of Opportunity Through Depleted Depth Chart

At all three levels of the defense against Alabama, LSU was way down the depth chart. But what the Tigers got was a performance to remember by a number of players who really hadn't seen the spotlight in a big game in their careers.

Up front, it was defensive end Soni Fonua who was asked to step in for an injured freshman star. In the second level, Mike Jones finally found his niche with the linebacker group for a breakout game with the Tigers. And in a battered beyond belief secondary, veteran safety Cam Lewis and cornerbacks Raydarious Jones and Darren Evans all stepped up alongside a few familiar names in Dwight McGlothern and Jay Ward.

It was the kind of game that nobody outside the program saw coming but as the veteran Lewis put it, whether its first string or third string, LSU has talent riddled throughout the roster.

"We've got some great guys who haven't seen the field yet, guys who are still learning and have been battling through real competition all season," Lewis said. "These are all great players and guys who could probably start at other universities. When their time is up, they're gonna ball."

Lewis himself was the one who forced that critical fumble Saturday night late in the fourth quarter that set the offense up with a pretty great chance to score. That play was a long time coming for the sixth-year senior, who has played a lot in recent weeks and making the most of his opportunity.

"It meant a lot knowing that it was a game changing play. Moments like that, I always knew I was built for those kind of moments," Lewis said. "It was my turn to go get him so that's what I did."

Another one of those older veterans who has seen the field on and off at times this year is Fonua. A JUCO transfer back in 2019, Fonua considers himself a coachable player and has even considered coaching once his playing career is over.

He's spent the last few seasons learning behind Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony so when both went down with season ending injuries, he was ready to step in and help carry the load. When LSU learned Maason Smith wouldn't be available to play, Fonua was asked to step in after patiently waiting behind some more veteran players.

"Just being able to be the next man up, step up and do the job. I have mad respect for the older guys and I learn from them," Fonua said. "The passion I have for this game, I love learning new things, I love learning new positions and being able to help the defense means the world to me. It's everybody's dream to play in a big game like that and with all of the hard work I've put in, it was my chance to step up and play in a big game like that."

For a veteran linebacker like Damone Clark, watching some of the guys who haven't had much of an opportunity to shine was a pleasant sight to see. It wasn't too long ago that Clark had fallen out of favor with the defense in 2020 and knows the kind of work that is required to get those opportunities.

But it's the mindset that really sticks out to Clark as a major reason why guys like Fonua and Jones and Lewis had so much success against Alabama.

"The biggest thing is the mindset. When you got that mindset that you can't be messed with, you're going to go out there and dominate," Clark said. "I'm not sure who counted us out but there was no doubt in my mind we were going to dominate."

Moving forward all of those players will need to step up these next three weeks in order for LSU to have a chance at becoming bowl eligible. And the most recent performance against the Crimson Tide is a good blueprint into the intensity and execution required to accomplish those goals.