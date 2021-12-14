LSU Excited to Bring "Future Champions" to Program During Early Signing Period

Many wondered just how much success Brian Kelly could have in such little time since joining the LSU program. But all words out of the football ops facility is that the Tigers are excited to sign a group of 2022 recruits who will represent just what Kelly hopes the future of this program will look like.

With currently 11 commits, there is sure to be some turnover starting Wednesday morning but offensive line and interim coach Brad Davis says Kelly and the new staff have coordinated extremely well to make visits to potential prospects.

"We hit the ground running. Recruiting is obviously the lifeblood of any college football program and so in the time that coach was here we debriefed him on the targets LSU had," Davis said. "We did a thorough evaluation in terms of physical attributes and character. What were traits that fit coach Kelly's program philosophy? I feel great about it."

The sell for Davis and some of the new staff Kelly has brought on, like longtime LSU recruiter Frank Wilson, hasn't been difficult when they get face to face with a recruit and his family. Having a long string of successes everywhere he's been, the vision that Kelly and his support staff are echoing to every recruit is one of change.

Quarterback Walker Howard, offensive lineman Will Campbell and fellow lineman Emery Jones are all expected to sign with the Tigers on Wednesday. With every early signing period comes surprises or last minute changes of the mind so there really is a wide ranging number of ways this week could go for the Tigers.

"It's been a great sell. You look at coach Kelly and what he's accomplished in his career, it's nothing short of phenomenal," Davis said. "He's had success but more importantly he's had consistent success. In the time I've gotten to spend with him about what his plan looks like, I'm really excited for our players.

"What I tell all recruits in terms of them attending LSU is it's never about one person," Davis said. "LSU football is bigger than any coach that's here now or will ever be here. The brand itself, the university, what it stands for, that's something really no recruit should ever pass up."

It'll be very interesting to see where all of the cards fall over the next few days but regardless of who the program does or doesn't land, Davis is excited for the players present and future for the plan that Kelly has in place.

"I think the guys we're gonna bring in are gonna be great representations of LSU football. High character, talented athletes who value education," Davis said. "We are incredibly excited to bring in a great group of future champions here at LSU. We can't wait to show off to the world the guys who are going to be a part of our future."