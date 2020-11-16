LSU Expects to Get Quarantined Players Back to Practice by Tuesday, Tigers on Track to Play Arkansas

LSU coach Ed Orgeron told reporters on Monday that he expects most of the players who have been quarantining because of a COVID-19 spike, to be back at practice no later than Tuesday. That means that the Tigers are on pace to play Arkansas this week barring any more setbacks.

"We feel we should get most of our quarantine guys back either today or tomorrow," Orgeron said. "So we feel like the room's going to be full today for the first time. We're actually going to have two quarterbacks practice."

Following an unforeseen bye week that forced LSU to postpone its matchup with Alabama on Nov. 14, the Tigers have been below the roster requirements in practice, which prevented the team from scrimmaging at all last week according to Orgeron. The Tigers' coach also noted that the current situation is "very fluid" and that everything can change daily.

The program also intends to be conservative with how it brings the players back in terms of conditioning. Orgeron said that most of the players have been able to work out individually but that the team will monitor conditioning levels early this week.

"We'll have to ease them back in. They were in good shape when they stopped, so they haven't been out that long," Orgeron said. "Hopefully the workouts kept up to pace, they can come and practice. I think it will be fine. But we're going to have to limit their reps in the game. We'll see if some guys need extra conditioning, give them extra conditioning, whatever it might be."

With it set to be three weeks since LSU will have taken the field against an opponent, one of the major areas of focus this week will be tackling. LSU hasn't been able to scrimmage with the depleted number of players at practice and that has been an issue this season even when healthy.

One of the revelations Orgeron made last week was that second team quarterback and first team punter Zach Von Rosenberg was able to move the ball on the defense, something Orgeron wasn't to pleased with.

"I wasn't going go out there and tackle and scrimmage and get anybody else hurt. That's the reason. Maybe if we had a full squad, if we had a full squad we'd be playing," Orgeron said. "I think we'll have to practice tackling this week, do a good job, not going to take them to the ground but do a good job teaching it and get in the position to make some plays."

This will certainly be a situation to follow in the coming days as there is a possibility some players may be limited come Saturday in Fayetteville.