LSU Football’s Matchup With No. 10 Florida Postponed

LSU’s game against Florida has been postponed following the results of Wednesday’s COVID-19 tests. The announcement was made official at 1 p.m.

The news was first reported by Brooks Kubena of the Advocate. The most likely scenario for rescheduling would be to hold the game the week of Dec. 12, which is the bye week before the SEC Championship.

“Our priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “The decision to reschedule the game comes as a result of close coordination and cooperation with the University of Florida and SEC officials and we are in full support. It is disappointing for everyone, but prudent. We wish all those at Florida who may be impacted the very best.”

The Tigers and Gators were scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. in Gainesville on ESPN, with LSU entering the game at 1-2 and Florida at 2-1. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said that team activities will remain suspended indefinitely.

Florida coach Dan Mullen confirmed on the SEC teleconference that there were 19 confirmed positive cases, including two assistant coaches who have tested positive. Mullen said that all team activities were remaining suspended until the results from the latest tests were revealed.

“Today was our fourth consecutive day in testing,” Mullen said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. “Over the last several days we had 19 positive tests in the program. We saw a spike with positive tests on Sunday, and some guys showing a combination of not just COVID but flu symptoms, so we got guys tested for both.”

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that he wouldn't be surprised if the game were to be postponed.

"There's gonna be a lot of doubt in our kid's minds, I understand that but we need to stay focused. The only thing we can focus on right now is to prepare to play and just wait until they make a decision," Orgeron said. ""Obviously in 2020 it's what we're dealing with and I really think the safety of the kids is the primary focus this week."