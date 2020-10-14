SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Football’s Matchup With No. 10 Florida Postponed

Glen West

LSU’s game against Florida has been postponed following the results of Wednesday’s COVID-19 tests. The announcement was made official at 1 p.m.

The news was first reported by Brooks Kubena of the Advocate. The most likely scenario for rescheduling would be to hold the game the week of Dec. 12, which is the bye week before the SEC Championship.

“Our priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes and staff,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “The decision to reschedule the game comes as a result of close coordination and cooperation with the University of Florida and SEC officials and we are in full support. It is disappointing for everyone, but prudent. We wish all those at Florida who may be impacted the very best.”

The Tigers and Gators were scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. in Gainesville on ESPN, with LSU entering the game at 1-2 and Florida at 2-1. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said that team activities will remain suspended indefinitely. 

Florida coach Dan Mullen confirmed on the SEC teleconference that there were 19 confirmed positive cases, including two assistant coaches who have tested positive. Mullen said that all team activities were remaining suspended until the results from the latest tests were revealed.

“Today was our fourth consecutive day in testing,” Mullen said on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. “Over the last several days we had 19 positive tests in the program. We saw a spike with positive tests on Sunday, and some guys showing a combination of not just COVID but flu symptoms, so we got guys tested for both.”

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Wednesday that he wouldn't be surprised if the game were to be postponed.

"There's gonna be a lot of doubt in our kid's minds, I understand that but we need to stay focused. The only thing we can focus on right now is to prepare to play and just wait until they make a decision," Orgeron said. ""Obviously in 2020 it's what we're dealing with and I really think the safety of the kids is the primary focus this week."

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Players to Watch: LSU at No. 10 Florida

Tigers will need big games from their stars to keep up with explosive Gator offense

Glen West

Ed Orgeron Says LSU Football Preparing to Play Against Florida Until Told Otherwise

Results of Wednesday's COVID-19 tests in Gainesville could determine whether this weekend's game is played

Glen West

LSU QB Myles Brennan 'Doubtful' to Play Against Florida

Max Johnson, TJ Finley getting 50-50 reps in practice according to Orgeron, team hasn't decided who will start if Brennan is out

Glen West

Know Your Enemy: Understanding a Little About LSU Football Matchup vs No. 10 Florida

Slowing down Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts key to victory for purple and gold

Glen West

Ed Orgeron Says LSU Football Faces Toughest Challenge to Date in No. 10 Florida

Gator offense has potential to cause LSU defense fits behind quarterback Kyle Trask

Glen West

Smitty79

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Derek Stingley "Not 100%," Thinks Ed Ingram Will Be Ready to Go

Ingram return brings LSU offensive line to full strength for first time since Mississippi State game

Glen West

Smitty79

Florida Puts Pause on Team Activities Following Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Play LSU Football in Four Days

Gators don't release names of players out with virus, had one positive test last week

Glen West

Notebook: LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Talks Defense, Schedule and 2020 Team

Wade says LSU making philosophical changes to defense

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Stresses "Simplifying" the Defense Will Be an Area Addressed in Practice

Orgeron says that miscues and missed assignments start with coaching staff being better

Glen West

Smitty79

Coach Ed Orgeron Says LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Playing "As Good As I Hoped He Would"

Brennan improving every week, faces toughest challenge to date on the road at Florida

Glen West