Standout Performances From LSU Football's 37-34 Win Over No. 6 Florida

LSU's 37-34 win over Florida was a game in which the unlikely heroes stepped up when the game mattered most. As LSU has done for the past several weeks, the team relied heavily on its freshman and sophomore talent, the guys who will be leading the program into what the Tigers' hope is future success.

There was freshman quarterback Max Johnson, whose exemplary three touchdown performance was covered in more detail here. Kayshon Boutte, Chris Curry and Tyrion Davis-Price all flashed moments of brilliance. But it was the following three players who stepped up when it mattered most and made the biggest plays of the game.

Cade York (K)

It's only right to start this off with the man behind the kick that won the game for the purple and gold on Saturday. It wasn't just any old kick, however.

The 57-yarder through the middle of the thickest fog you could imagine was a program record and one that will live in LSU folklore forever. In fact as the ball left his foot, York admitted that he couldn't actually see it as it went through the uprights for what turned into the game sealing points.

"I didn't wanna mess him up, just wanted to let him go," Orgeron said about York's kick. "We tried to get to the 33 because that was his range but it was a tremendous job of protection and a tremendous job by Cade."

While he always had a powerful leg and came to LSU in 2019 as the highest rated kicker in the country, there were certainly some growing pains that came along with his first season. Now, York has established himself as one of the SEC's best placekickers, drilling 11-of-14 in his sophomore campaign.

"The biggest difference in this year and last year is I'm a lot more confident in myself," York said. "Basically every kick they throw me out for I know I can make it. "

Elias Ricks (CB)

Up until York's game winner, it was Ricks who likely had the standout play and performance of the game. With the matchup gridlocked at 7-7 in the second quarter, it was a pick six from the true freshman defensive back that completely shifted the momentum in LSU's direction.

It was the second pick six of his young career as Ricks has improved by the week as LSU's primary cornerback opposite Derek Stingley Jr. The Tigers were down Stingley on Saturday, who was a late scratch as he recovers from that leg injury sustained against Alabama.

But it was the interceptions by Ricks and then by Jay Ward in the redzone on the very next series that kept the Florida offense at bay. During his freshman campaign, Ricks has recorded 20 tackles with four interceptions and five pass breakups.

"I'm proud of those guys and they go full speed in practice," Orgeron said of the defensive backs. "Next man up and I think we got some excellent young corners. They did play very well tonight, made some mistakes but I think it was a great learning experience for everybody."

Jabril Cox (LB)

When LSU went after Cox and was able to bring him aboard this offseason, the program knew they were getting a game changing playmaker. As is the case with all of LSU's defensive players in 2020, there have been some ups and some downs.

Saturday night in the Swamp was a definite up for the senior linebacker. Cox was all over the field, recording six tackles, one tackle for a loss, two pass breakups and three quarterback hits.

He was in Kyle Trask's face most of the evening and was a big part of the defensive success the Tigers had in forcing three turnovers throughout the evening. That constant pressure on Trask was also felt towards the end of the first half when Ray Thornton stripped the ball from the Gators Heisman frontrunner and recovered by BJ Ojulari for more points right before half.

Both Cox and fellow linebacker Damone Clark made major contributions as it was also reported that Micah Baskerville didn't make the trip with the team. The defense did allow over 600 yards for a third time this season but pressure, turnovers and redzone stops were the reasons Florida was held to 34 points on Senior Night