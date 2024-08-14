LSU Football: 10 Takeaways Through 10 Preseason Practices
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up preseason practice No. 10 on Tuesday with the program beginning to find its groove on defense.
We've seen defensive coordinator Blake Baker roll out several different schemes for his unit with Harold Perkins being freed up significantly.
With Perkins playing "on fire," it's giving the defense juice with a variation of looks being shown throughout Fall Camp.
The defense is improving, the offense flaunts an embarrassment of riches and youngsters are carving out roles heading into year one with the program.
What are a few takeaways after double-digit practices in Baton Rouge?
10 Takeaways Through 10 Practices:
No. 1: The Defense is Trending
After 10 practices, one thing is clear with LSU's defense heading into the 2024 season: They will show signs of improvement under Baker. The second-level of Harold Perkins, Greg Penn III and occasionally Whit Weeks has become a strong spot. There are questions in the secondary, but all in all, it's clear the defense is seeing improvement this offseason with players emerging. There have been pass breakups, interceptions and sacks during 11v11 work, which is a piece this program lacked a year ago during Fall Camp. Expect growth on the defense in 2024 in some way, shape or form.
No. 2: Ka'Morrreun Pimpton's Development on Display
LSU sophomore tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton has turned heads during Fall Camp and has all the makings of a player prepared to break out of his shell in 2024.
After a freshman campaign where he saw limited action, Pimpton appears to have taken that next step ahead of Year 2. He's improved as a blocker and his receiving ability remains a strong suit.
LSU has rolled with a two tight end set at times with Pimpton on the opposite side of Mason Taylor where he has the chance to see significant reps this fall.
It's a three-man tight end room with Taylor holding down starting duties and both Pimpton and five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green showing glimpses of what's to come during camp.
No. 3: Chris Hilton's Consistency, Discipline
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton is healthy ahead of the 2024 season and is preparing for what many believe can be a huge campaign for the redshirt-junior.
He's waited his turn behind Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas with the chance to now take that next step in his fourth season with the program.
Hilton has been sharp, to keep it simple. He hasn't dropped a pass during media viewings and has displayed both his ability to shine as a vertical threat as well as on crossing routes.
It's evident LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and Hilton have a connection. It's been on full display in the past with the duo carrying it into Fall Camp.
Now, Hilton looks to have the season many are expecting from him. He's taken significant reps with the first-team wideouts alongside Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels with the program eager at what's to come.
No. 4: The Starting Wide Receivers are Set
Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels will be LSU's starting wideouts come Week 1 against the USC Trojans and they've certainly looked the part during camp. The trio of receivers have become key components to the offense with Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Shelton Sampson and Kyle Parker also ready to take on key reps.
No. 5: Ashton Stamps is a Starting Cornerback
LSU cornerback Ashton Stamps has cemented his status as a starter for the 2024 season as he continues his meteoric rise this offseason. He's built up his body, polished his technique and continued his workhorse mentality in order to climb up the depth chart to first-team duties.
Stamps is the top corner on a defense that will look to play man-to-man coverage this season with his comfortability being shown day in and day out.
No. 6: Sai'vion Jones's Stellar Camp
LSU edge rusher Sai'vion Jones is poised for a breakout 2024 campaign with the Tigers as he continues working through a stellar Fall Camp. Jones, who's been running with the first-team defensive line unit, has pieced together an impressive offseason after building up his body.
He's hovering around 285 pounds heading into the 2024 season, he told reporters on Friday, and is continuing to get more comfortable with the size he's currently at. With LSU EDGE coach Kevin Peoples working solely with the defensive ends, it's given Jones an opportunity to get more one-on-one time with his position coach ahead of what many expect to be a big-time season this fall.
No. 7: Youngsters Emerging
We've seen several true freshmen carve out roles for the LSU defense and make their way into the two-deep Depth Chart. Dashawn Spears has rolled with the second-team safety group along with Ju'Juan Johnson (STAR) and PJ Woodland (CB) earning roles. The development of Dominick McKinley has also been a bright spot. LSU will have youngsters on the field in some way, shape or form in 2024.
No. 8: Joe Sloan's Playbook Creativity
There will be a few different looks in the run-game for the Tigers this season. We've seen offenive lineman Will Campbell pulling to be a lead blocker on outside runs which has opened up a new dimension to the rushing attack. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder is excited about the chance to expand this area of his game. LSU has also rolled out several two tight end sets with Mason Taylor and Ka'Morreun Pimpton/Trey'Dez Green. There is significiant creativity within this offense heading into 2024.
No. 9: Kaleb Jackson's Time to Shine
LSU running back Kaleb Jackson has transformed his physique ever since his arrival to campus, and after adding significant size ahead of his sophomore campaign, he's poised for a breakout season. He's currently listed at 6-foot, 235 pounds after adding 35 pounds to his frame since arriving on campus during his freshman campaign.
Jackson has been fantastic during camp with the one-two punch of Jackson and Josh Williams on full display. He's been impressive with his strength, of course, but his growth in the screen pass game has been evident. As he continues growing as a pass protector, he'll become the clearcut No. 1 back sooner rather than later.
No. 10: Punter Battle Continues, One Peeling Away
Louisiana Tech transfer Blake Ochsendorf and veteran Peyton Todd have battled it out this offseason for starting duties at punter. All signs point to Ochsendorf winning out here with the 6-foot-7, All-Conference transfer separating himself from Todd. Despite peeling ahead, consistency is of the utmost importance. Special teams has been a thorn in this program's side over the last two seasons with growth needed heading into 2024.
