LSU Football Adds Commitment From Key Special Teams Piece Through the Portal
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Middle Tennessee transfer Grant Chadwick, he revealed via social media on Thursday.
Chadwick, one of the top available punters in the NCAA Transfer Portal, pledges to Kelly and Co. after one season with the Blue Raiders.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder graded out as one of the top punters in America after blasting 51 punts in 2024 with an average of 43.4 yards per kick. Chadwick's long was 60 yards on the season as a true freshman.
It's no secret the Tigers were in need of help on special teams with the program struggling in the punting game this season.
Now, after evaluating options and remaining in touch with Chadwick, he announces his commitment to the program. He will have three seasons of eligibility remaining with LSU.
According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Chadwick has signed the papers necessary with the LSU program and is now slated to join the 2025 roster.
The Bio via Middle Tennessee Athletics:
• Played in all 12 games
• Finished the year with 51 punts for a 43.4-yard average which was the sixth best for a single game in MTSU history and the best ever by a true freshman
• Also had 13 kicks go 50 or more yards and 21 were downed inside the 20-yard line
• Punted twice in his first collegiate game against Tennessee Tech for a 35.5 average
• Handled punting and had his first kickoff at Ole Miss (four punts for 39.8 average)
• Punted just once against WKU but it went for 46 yards
• Enjoyed a great day against Duke with five punts for a 48.8 yard average and four of the five were downed inside the 20-yard line (had a 60 yard boot)
• Put four of his seven punts inside the 20-yard line against Memphis
• Had five punts for a 44.6 average and a long of 54 yards at LA Tech
• Punted seven times for 323 yards and a 46.1-yard average in win over KSU
• Placed three of his four punts inside the 20-yard line against Liberty
He's the 10th addition for the Bayou Bengals this offseason as the program continues reconstructing the roster this month.
The Additions on Offense (5):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
The Additions on Defense (4):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
LSU remains in pursuit of several priority targets in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kelly and Co. rebuilding the roster in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers have also seen 17 departures from the 2024 roster:
The Departures (17):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE
- Jordan Allen: Safety
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back
- AJ Swann: Quarterback
