LSU Football Adds Former Miami Defensive Coordinator to Brian Kelly's 2025 Staff
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will reportedly add former Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Lance Guidry to the 2025 staff, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Tuesday night.
The Louisiana native, and former McNeese State Cowboys standout, is set to join defensive coordinator Blake Baker's group as a defensive analyst this season.
Guidry spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator on the Hurricanes' squad prior to being let go by head coach Mario Cristobal this offseason.
"I want to first thank Coach Guidry for his contributions to the University of Miami," Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal said. "In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense. We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level."
There was significant growth defensively by Miami during Guidry's stint in Coral Gables after the Hurricanes improved from 376.5 yards and 26.8 points per game in 2022 prior to Guidry’s arrival to 321.6 yards and 22.8 points per contest in his first season at the helm of the defense.
In his second season leading the defense, it was a different story after struggles down the stretch saw Miami's College Football Playoff hopes diminish after allowing over 325 yards per game in 2024 with nearly 26 points per game.
Now, Kelly and Co. add a veteran mind with Power Four experience as the 53-year-old is set to make his return to Louisiana and head to Baton Rouge.
With over two decades of football knowledge as a coach, Guidry is plugged in when it comes to Louisiana with relationships across the Bayou State.
He has coaching experience at McNeese State, Miami (Ohio), Western Kentucky, Southeastern Louisiana, Florida Atlantic, Marshall and most recently Miami.
Guidry will join a star-studded defensive coaching staff in Baton Rouge where he will work alongside defensive coordinator Blake Baker, cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, defensive line coach Bo Davis and more on Kelly's staff.
It's a new-look in Death Valley with a fresh-faced roster paired with experience on the coaching staff as Kelly enters a critical fourth season at the helm of the program.
LSU will also bring in near double-digit defensive players via the NCAA Transfer Portal to the 2025 roster with the coaching staff eager at the immediate impact pieces joining the squad.
The Additions on Defense (7):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
- S Tamarcus Cooley: North Carolina State
The Most Recent Addition: Tamarcus Cooley
The highest-rated defensive player on the North Carolina State squad in 2024, Cooley departed Raleigh after logging 30 tackles, nine passes broken, three interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles last season.
Cooley spent his first season with the Maryland Terrapins in 2023 prior to heading to North Carolina State in 2024.
He immediately caught the eye of head coach Dave Doeren midway through the season as a key contributor as a redshirt-freshman.
"He played really well in a lot of ways," Doeren said of the redshirt-freshman safety. "In the box, setting edges, fitting in the run. Then in coverage he had number of pass breakups. He had the big interception at the end of the game. He did a good job fitting a lot of formations and surface areas. There's a lot going on there communication-wise on motions. For a young guy to have to manage all that, it was impressive."
LSU will begin Spring Camp in March with the 2025 Spring Game officially set for April 12th in Tiger Stadium.
