LSU Football Adds Pair of Top 10 Wide Receiver Transfers to Impressive Portal Haul
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are red hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program reeling in immediate impact players over the first 10 days of the window.
Kelly and Co. wrapped up Week 1 of the window with five commitments, but the program didn't skip a beat heading into the second week after adding four more commitments over a 48-hour stretch.
LSU landed a pledge from Oklahoma transfer tight end Bauer Sharp on Friday to kick off the additions followed by the Tigers securing three more commitments on Saturday.
Heading into Sunday, Kelly and his staff pulled off the surprise of the haul to this point: A commitment from Mississippi State starting quarterback Michael Van Buren.
It's been a whirlwind for the program. LSU hasn't skipped a beat since the Transfer Portal opened for business last Monday with near double-digit additions.
But the Tigers have also seen16 members of the roster enter portal:
The Departures (16):
- Rickie Collins: Quarterback
- Landon Ibieta: Wide Receiver
- CJ Daniels: Wide Receiver
- Dashawn Womack: EDGE
- Jordan Allen: Safety
- Shelton Sampson: Wide Receiver
- Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
- Xavier Atkins: Linebacker
- Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
- Bernard Causey: Cornerback
- Nathan Dibert: Kicker
- De'Myrion Johnson: Defensive Tackle
- Jk Johnson: Cornerback
- Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
- Jay'viar Suggs: Defensive Tackle
- Sage Ryan: Defensive Back
It was a given the program would see members of the current roster depart, but with scholarships open, it provides flexibility.
Now, LSU has secured nine portal commitments:
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- EDGE Jimari Butler
- QB Michael Van Burern: Mississippi State
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
It's an incredible haul for the program to this point with several additions looking to be immediate impact, starting caliber guys.
A position group that was in dire need of experienced pieces quickly became the wide receiver room after Kyren Lacy (2025 NFL Draft) and CJ Daniels (Transfer Portal) departed the program.
Now, LSU has a trio of commitments with two of the current pledges being rated as Top-10 wideouts in the portal.
Meet the Standout Receivers: Barion Brown and Nic Anderson
Barion Brown: Kentucky
Brown went public with a decision to sign with the LSU Tigers on Saturday after a midweek visit to Baton Rouge. After a three-year stint with Kentucky, Brown now heads to LSU with over 120 career catches, 1500+ receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Brown also holds the record for most kick return touchdowns in SEC history with five in his college career. Look for Brown to be an integral piece to LSU's success in 2025.
"Explosiveness, veteran presence, maturity that he brings to the room. We have some young players and I think it's pretty clear, when you're recruiting receivers you're looking at who your quarterback is to. You've got a veteran quarterback, someone who can push the ball down the field. He looked at that, at the success of the receivers at LSU. He's an explosive player and I think it was pretty easy this was going to be a great fit for him," Kelly said on Monday.
Now, the No. 8 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal heads to Baton Rouge with proven experience and an impressive track record.
Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
Anderson, the No. 4 rated wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal, will make his way to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Sooners.
It's a monstrous addition for Kelly and Co. The dynamic receiver has showcased elite athleticism during his college career with his next stop now set to be with the Tigers.
Anderson took a redshirt during his first season in Norman in 2022. Following his first season with Oklahoma, Anderson burst on the scene in 2023 as a redshirt-freshman.
The coveted wideout set an Oklahoma freshman record with 38 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged an eye-opening 21.0 yards per reception last year.
Anderson rewrote the record book in his second season with the program, but fast forward to 2024, and it was a different story. He suffered a quad injury that held him out for the entire season.
Now, LSU will bring in the record-setting wideout with low mileage to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season. He will likely apply for a medical redshirt and have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
