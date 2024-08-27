LSU Football Commit, No. 1 Cornerback in America Visiting SEC Program This Week
Zephyrhills (Fla.) five-star cornerback DJ Pickett committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers on July 17th after a rigorous recruiting process.
The No. 1 defensive back in America, Pickett revealed a verbal pledge to the program after secondary coach Corey Raymond put his foot on his gas to land his services.
Now, he's joined the No. 3 Recruiting Class in America.
Pickett remains locked in with the Bayou Bengals, but will be visiting another SEC program this weekend: The Florida Gators.
Pickett will be in Gainesville checking in with Billy Napier and the Gators for their season opener against the Miami Hurricanes. On3 Sports first reported the visit.
There's a family tie here that has Pickett headed to the Week 1 showdown. Pickett's cousin plays for Miami where he will be in town watching him suit up against Florida.
Pickett's father told On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong that his son is, "1000% committed to LSU" during a recent interview.
Along with checking in with the Gators this weekend, Pickett has planned three separate visits to Baton Rouge this fall. He will be in town for the UCLA, Alabama and Oklahoma matchups, a source confirmed. On3 Sports first reported the visits.
Pickett headlines a loaded 2025 Recruiting Class with a trio of cornerbacks now committed to the program.
This month, Kade Phillips, a Top 10 corner in America, joined Pickett in the recruiting class along with Louisisna native Aidan Anding. Anding is the No. 2 rated cornerback in Louisiana.
Corey Raymond has hit the recruiting trail with force since his return to Baton Rouge in January with the program retooling the secondary for the long haul.
LSU Tigers On SI will have the latest on the recruiting trail this fall with the program beginning to lock in visitors list for game days this season.
