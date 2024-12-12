LSU Football Cornerback Shuts Down Transfer Rumors, Remaining With The Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason in order to rebuild the defensive backfield following multiple departures to this point.
Heading into Wednesday, five players from LSU's secondary had revealed their intentions to hit the "free agent market" and enter the portal.
Then, the number had reportedly grown to six total members after reports circulated that true freshman cornerback PJ Woodland was set to enter the Transfer Portal.
On3 Sports had put out a report stating that that impactful freshman was set to depart the program and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
But Woodland quickly shut down the report after taking to X/Twitter to state his thoughts:
A source familiar with Woodland's process confirmed to LSU Tigers on SI that Woodland will not be entering the portal and is staying in Baton Rouge.
The former four-star prospect and coveted defensive back out of Mississippi appeared in all 12 games for the Tigers during the regular season, including a pair of starts.
Woodland totaled 15 tackles on the season with 1.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Now, despite prior reports, Woodland will stay with the program after working with the LSU program.
LSU has seen five defensive backs enter the NCAA Transfer Portal from the Tigers' 2024 roster and the five defensive backs reveal their intentions to depart Baton Rouge.
Which defensive backs have entered thus far? Is there a target to monitor closely in the coming days?
The Defensive Back Departures (6):
Jordan Allen: Safety
LSU safety Jordan Allen will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports reported on Tuesday.
Allen, a former coveted prospect out of Louisiana, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
The redshirt-sophomore started in LSU's first two games of the season, but a nagging toe injury sidelined the veteran piece for much of the 2024 season.
The 6-foot, 195-pounder tallied 32 tackles with a pair of pass breakups during his three seasons in the purple and gold.
Kylin Jackson: Defensive Back
LSU safety Kylin Jackson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, On3 Sports revealed on Thursday.
Jackson, a Louisiana native and former four-star prospect, will be a hot commodity in the portal market with immense potential.
In two seasons with the program, Jackson played in 17 games with the Tigers - primarily on special teams - while recording five total tackles.
He redshirted in his first season with the Tigers in 2023 while battling the injury bug, but will be a player programs are willing to take a "gamble" on.
Jackson signed with the LSU Tigers over Texas A&M and a myriad of other top programs out of high school.
Jyaire Brown: Cornerback
LSU cornerback Jyaire Brown will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge.
Brown, who began his playing career at Ohio State, just wrapped up his lone season with the LSU Tigers in 2024. He had previously spent two seasons with the Buckeyes prior to his time in Baton Rouge.
The 5-foot-11, 177-pounder out of Louisiana played in three games for the Tigers this season where he tallied three tackles.
Bernard Causey: Cornerback
LSU cornerback Bernard Causey will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season with the Tigers.
The New Orleans (La.) native played in zero games during his lone season with the Bayou Bengals. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
JK Johnson: Cornerback
Johnson, who transferred to LSU from Ohio State in 2023, is the latest departure after a source confirmed his intentions. Matt Zenitz of 247Sports first reported the news.
The prized defensive back out of high school struggled to carve out a role during his time with the Buckeyes prior to his time in Baton Rouge.
Once in Louisiana for the 2023 season, he was sidelined with a lower-leg injury that caused him to miss the entire year.
Fast forward to 2024 and Johnson played in 10 games where he totaled three tackles on the season.
The Transfer Target: Florida CB Ja'Keem Jackson
Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal last Tuesday with a slew of potential suitors set to line up for his services.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, spent two seasons in Gainesville before making the decision to depart.
There are ties here in LSU's favor with the program targeting the youngster. Secondary coach Corey Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
Now, a visit is set for Jackson. He will visit LSU this week, a source confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports first reported.
With the former Gator now officially in the portal, he's certainly a name to keep tabs on this month.
