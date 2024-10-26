LSU Football Expected to Return a Key Wide Receiver Against Texas A&M
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. is yet to make his 2024 debut after suffering an ankle injury during the Tigers' Fall Camp back in August.
In what was initially diagnosed as a "bone bruise," it's had the veteran wideout sidelined and unable to take the field this season.
"Chris was able to do some individual work," head coach Brian Kelly said last Wednesday. "It's a day-to-day situation so he's still questionable, but we're trending in the right direction there."
Hilton was inactive against Arkansas in Week 8, but is now turning the corner heading into Week 9 in College Station.
Kelly addressed the media on Thursday evening to provide his final updates ahead of a matchup against No. 14 Texas A&M.
He revealed that Hilton was a full participant in Thursday's practice after operating at "full capacity" during LSU's last practice before heading to College Station on Friday.
Now, on the final Injury Report provided by the Southeastern Conference on Friday evening, Hilton has been upgraded to "probable" for LSU. The expectation is that he makes his season debut.
Earlier in October, Kelly detailed the "unusual" injury and the healing process for Hilton while also detailing how it remains a day-by-day process.
"It's been a complicated injury," Kelly said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "Chris has done everything to get back as quickly as possible. This has been an injury that we've done scans and we've done MRI's. The healing has just been slow.
"If he had the proper healing and was ready to go, he's put in the time and he has the want to to be out there. I want to be clear that everyone should understand that if Chris is able to be out there, he would be out there. This has just been one of those unusual injuries that has taken so much longer to heal than normal. We're going to get him back out there, and when he does, I'm certain that he's going to be a welcomed addition to our offense."
Now, he'll be a game-time decision on Saturday night in Kyle Field with the LSU Tigers kicking off against the Texas A&M Aggies for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ABC Network
