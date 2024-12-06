LSU Football Eyeing Talented Cornerback Transfer Ja'Keem Jackson
Brian Kelly and the LSU coaching staff will enter the offseason with several holes on the roster that must be filled ahead of next fall.
With the NCAA Transfer Portal open for business on Dec. 9, Kelly and Co. will be hitting it with force in order to reconstruct the roster for the 2025 season.
It's clear last season LSU didn't utilize the portal to the best of their abilities, but fast forward to this offseason and the program will be "very aggressive" in their approach.
“All of them are strategic decisions that you make from year to year,” Kelly said. “It just didn’t present for us in the manner that we felt like we were going to reach last year on some things. I think at the time when we were looking at players that made sense for us, they duplicated a lot of things. We don’t have that duplication in the program any more. So that’s why in certain areas we’ll be very aggressive.”
One area that will need improvement is the defensive backfield.
LSU will lose starting cornerback Zy Alexander along with starting safeties Major Burns and Sage Ryan after taking part in Senior Day on Nov. 30, but there will also be pieces departing via the portal.
Now, it's up to secondary coach Corey Raymond and Co. to utilize the portal to add pieces that can make an immediate impact. There will be talented players entering that will have ties to LSU. Now, it's a matter of LSU sealing the deal.
There's a talented SEC defensive back that is set to be officially in the portal come next week with ties to Raymond.
The Potential Target: Ja'Keem Jackson
Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday with a slew of potential suitors set to line up for his services.
Jackson, the former No. 3 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting cycle, spent two seasons in Gainesville before making the decision to depart.
There are ties here in LSU's favor if the program elects to target the youngster. Raymond was Jackson's recruiter while he was on staff with the Gators over the last few seasons.
The expectation is that LSU will be involved in Jackson's transfer process with the program likely losing starter Zy Alexander and others this offseason.
Nonetheless, with the former Gator in the portal, he's certainly a name to keep tabs on this month.
Is there another name to monitor?
Jordan Scruggs: South Alabama
South Alabama cornerback Jordan Scruggs will quickly become a name several SEC programs begin locking in on.
The redshirt-junior will have one season of eligibility remaining after finishing the 2024 season with 69 total tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception for 96 yards in 12 games played.
There have already been reports that he's looking to set up a visit with the Kentucky Wildcats, and with LSU looking to enter the mix, it'll be intriguing to see if Raymond and Co. turn up the heat.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder has been well-traveled after beginning his playing career for Washburn before stints at Central Missouri, Hutchinson CC and lastly South Alabama.
Now, after handling business in the Sun Belt, he's garnered Power Four interest with several programs appearing to be in on the action.
The NCAA Transfer portal will open on Dec. 9 and run through Dec. 28 for players to enter the market. For LSU, they will be active as they look to reconstruct the roster for 2025.
More LSU News:
Paul Finebaum: LSU, Brian Kelly in a "Really Bad Spot" Moving Forward
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.